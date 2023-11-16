Iceland-based Football Fern Betsy Hassett on edge due to volcano threat

A Football Fern is among hundreds of thousands of Iceland residents anxiously waiting for a major volcanic eruption on the Nordic island nation.

Experienced midfielder Betsy Hassett, who was part of New Zealand’s FIFA Women’s World Cup squad, has been playing professional football in Iceland for the past six years.

She lives with her Icelandic partner in Reykjavík, approximately 45-minute drive from Grindavík, the small fishing town evacuated because of seismic activity near the Fagradalsfjall volcano.

Hassett has felt the tremors from “hundreds” of earthquakes over the past few days and said the entire country has been bracing for an imminent eruption.

“It’s constantly on the news and everyone is just waiting for it to happen. It’s a big thing right now,” Hassett said.

“It could be huge, but we don’t know as it hasn’t happened yet. Everyone is on their toes.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Football Ferns midfielder Betsy Hassett in action during their World Cup match against Norway.

“Every day there are a lot of earthquakes. The last couple of days it’s calmed down a little bit but a few days ago it was shaking all night where I live, so I can’t imagine what it was like in Grindavík.”

Hassett has previously played matches in Grindavík with her club Stjarnan and said she was feeling for the 4000 people who have been forced to flee their homes without any certainty about if or when they could return.

Hassett was not living in Iceland when the last major eruption occurred in 2010, which sent a huge ash cloud into the sky and caused major disruption for air travellers.

However, she was among the thousands of sightseers who flocked to Fagradalsfjall for a glimpse as it spewed lava and molten rock during a smaller eruption last year.

“Since I’ve been here, there’s been three eruptions, and it’s been pretty close to Reykjavík, so I’ve been able to hike to them and get quite close, and it’s been outrageous. It’s the most amazing thing I’ve seen,” Hassett said.

“But this one we’re waiting for, it’s a bit more serious and because it’s right through a town and there’s a lot of damage [already], it’s quite a serious situation and everyone has had to evacuate.

“It’s very sad for the people who live there. They have had to evacuate their homes and don’t know if they will be able to go back there. It’s dangerous to be in that town, which is pretty crazy for these people.”

The Football Ferns are set to play two matches against World Cup quarterfinalists Colombia in Bogotá in two weeks, and Hassett hoped the volcanic eruption would not jeopardise her involvement.

One of the team's most experienced players, Hassett is a certainty to be selected in coach Jitka Klimková’s squad.