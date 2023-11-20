Football Ferns recall Meikayla Moore after World Cup selection heartbreak

Meikayla Moore has been recalled by the Football Ferns for the first time since her shock FIFA Women’s World Cup omission.

The Glasgow City defender was one of eight fresh faces included in New Zealand’s 24-strong squad for next month’s friendlies against Colombia in Bogotá.

An injury to Claudia Bunge has opened the door for Moore to return after she missed selection for the World Cup on home soil and then declined to be named as a training partner.

Moore will rejoin a new-look Football Ferns team featuring three newcomers in Wellington Phoenix standout Macey Fraser, Canberra United teenager Ruby Nathan and England-born Sunderland forward Katie Kitching.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Meikayla Moore is one of eight fresh faces in the Football Ferns squad.

Fraser and Nathan represented New Zealand at the Under-20 Women’s World Cup last year and were selected in the Football Ferns for the first time after playing just a handful of A-League Women matches.

Kitching plays for Sunderland in England’s second-tier Women’s Championship and is the latest dual nationality to pledge her international future to New Zealand, following in the footsteps of Brianna Edwards, Ally Green, Grace Neville and Indiah-Paige Riley.

Mackenzie Barry, Daisy Cleverley, Hannah Blake and Ava Collins were the other players recalled alongside Moore.

“It is exciting to bring in three new players, as well as welcome back a number of Ferns, all of whom have earned their place in the squad based on their strong performances for their clubs,” coach Jitka Klimková said.

Missing from the last squad are Bunge, CJ Bott, Olivia Chance, Annalie Longo, Grace Wisnewski, Milly Clegg, Hannah Wilkinson and Gabi Rennie.

Aside from Wilkinson, who is serving a three-match suspension, New Zealand Football did not provide any explanation for their omissions.

Nigel Roddis - The FA England-born Sunderland forward Katie Kitching has been called up for the first time.

However, Bunge, Wisnewski and Clegg are known to be injured, while Chance is pregnant.

Phoenix captain Longo withdrew from contention while she works her way back to full fitness, having missed the start of the A-League Women campaign with a hip complaint.

The most notable absences are Women’s Super League players Bott and Ria Percival.

They both started for their respective clubs in Leicester’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham on Monday.

Percival was not part of the previous squad either.

Colombia will be a formidable opponent for the Football Ferns, despite their similar ranking.

They reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup this year and their squad is headlined by teen sensation Linda Caicedo.

The Real Madrid forward was one of the breakout stars of the World Cup and was recently voted the ninth-best player in the world.

Wilkinson’s unavailability will force Klimková to test new options up front, with in-form Perth Glory forward Grace Jale likely to get the first crack after her strong start to the new A-League Women season.

Clegg would have been in contention but she suffered a hamstring injury on her Western Sydney Wanderers debut.

“The games against Colombia will be a good test for us. I want our players to be exposed to the challenge of playing a South American style of play, which will help us grow as a team.

“We showed the potential we have as a side during the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and now we need to be delivering performances like that consistently.”

Football Ferns – December international window

Squad

Goalkeepers: Brianna Edwards, Victoria Esson, Anna Leat

Defenders: Mackenzie Barry, Katie Bowen, Michaela Foster, Ally Green, Meikayla Moore, Grace Neville, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott, Kate Taylor

Midfielders: Daisy Cleverley, Macey Fraser, Betsy Hassett, Ruby Nathan, Malia Steinmetz

Forwards: Hannah Blake, Ava Collins, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Katie Kitching, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell

Fixtures (NZT)

Sunday, December 3, 10am: v Colombia; Estadio El Campin, Bogotá

Wednesday, December 6, 9am: v Colombia; Estadio Metropolitano de Techo, Bogotá