Former Phoenix star Paul Ifill says he lost $4m due to gambling addiction

Former Wellington Phoenix striker Paul Ifill has revealed he gambled about £2 million ($4.1 million) during his playing career, and his addiction was so bad he used to bet on which flies would travel around the room first.

The popular Ifill, 44, was an iconic goalscorer for the Phoenix after moving from England, and after his career was cut short by injury he became a public speaker and used his own story “as a cautionary tale” when addressing rugby clubs in New Zealand.

But for the first time, he has publicly detailed the depth of the addiction, including the vast sums he spent.

“I tried to work it out when I started doing the gambling talks with the rugby, and I reckon it I lost about £2 million,” Ifill told James Marshall on the What A Lad podcast.

Ifill’s gambling issues stemmed from easy access to money as a professional footballer, lots of downtime and the gambling culture that was prevalent in the changerooms in British football.

Notably, he also said that his gambling went “through the roof” when online gambling was introduced in the mid-2000s.

He also gambled at the Phoenix – “I was betting on myself to score first in games, which is definitely highly illegal” – but by the time he had moved to New Zealand, his addiction was already deeply embedded.

In fact, Ifill revealed that when he was at Sheffield United and Crystal Palace between 2005 and 2009, he was dropping as much as $20,000 a day on bets.

“My biggest bets were probably £5000, maybe £10,000 on the things that I thought were real bankers,” he told the What A Lad podcast.

“...it was just cumulative. I'd go in the bookies, I’d get £4000 out and I'd go to the bookies for the day and then I'd spend it in a couple of hours, and then I'd go back into the bank and get another £5000.

“There were days I’d do £10,000 and then go the next day and do the same. Then you're borrowing money to get through to the end of the month, so it just racked up.

“I think I was earning £9000 a week at Sheffield United and Palace and I was probably spending £10,000 or £11,000 a week.

“You just keep borrowing, keep getting credit, and you get the odd win and just get you across the line for a little bit.”

When Ifill moved to Sheffield United, he ended up being roommates with Keith Gillespie, the former Manchester United and Northern Ireland star.

Gillespie, however, was in the midst of his own gambling addiction that would eventually see him lose more than $14 million over his career.

“It was a mess,” Ifill said. “We were ridiculous. We used to bet on raindrops racing down the window, and flies landing on walls.

“We’d have £500 each, you’d pick a fly and which fly made it around all four walls, you’d pay the other one the money.

“Now it sounds ridiculous, but at the time that’s just what we did.

“We’d bet on anything. If there was no football on we’d bet on ice hockey somewhere, or we’d be betting on the NFL.”

After many failed attempts to stop gambling, Ifill turned a leaf six years ago and hasn’t had a bet since then.