Cristiano Ronaldo's bizarre act of sportsmanship stuns as he corrects referee

It’s nothing unusual for football players who are awarded penalties to be the centre of subterfuge claims, but the most recognisable face in the game has shown they can be honest too.

Cristiano Ronaldo is being celebrated across the footballing world for what can only be described as a bizarre piece of sportsmanship in the Asian Champions League on Monday (Tuesday NZT).

Playing for Al-Nassr, who were already down to 10 players, Ronaldo was awarded a penalty after he hit the deck in the box with a Persepolis defender close by.

Referee Ma Ning was quick to point to the spot as Persepolis players rushed towards him to protest.

But what shocked everyone in the stadium was the vision of Ronaldo putting his hand up and shaking his finger at the referee as he mouthed words to the effect of no.

Francois Nel/Getty Images Cristiano Ronaldo is being praised around the footballing world for his act of sportsmanship.

The bizarre sight has won Ronaldo praise from all around the world for his act of sportsmanship.

Following the protests from the Persepolis players and Ronaldo, referee Ning checked the pitchside monitor and overturned his decision.

“Cristiano Ronaldo waved off his own penalty against Persepolis, telling the referee himself he didn't believe it was a foul,” CBS Sports Golazo posted on its social media channels. “Not something you see every day in football.”

“After Cristiano Ronaldo won a penalty for Al Nassr, he walked up to the referee and told him that it wasn't a penalty,” ESPN FC posted.

“Respect.”

Al-Nassr defender Ali Lajimi was already sent off in the first half for a dangerous challenge on Milad Sarlak and a Ronaldo penalty could have turned the game on its head.

Eventually, his 10-man Al-Nassr Ronaldo's were able to hold on for a 10-man draw with Persepolis.

But the match will be best remembered for Ronaldo's unexpected piece of sportsmanship.