Damehood caps special year for FIFA's Kiwi chief women's football officer Sarai Bareman

Football Fern Hannah Wilkinson has painted a mural celebrating New Zealand’s victory over Norway. The mural is at Auckland United football club in Mount Roskill.

Sarai Bareman’s inbox tends to be pretty crowded.

That’s just the nature of things, when you have a job as lofty as chief women’s football officer for FIFA – football’s global governing body.

But a few weeks ago, as the busiest year of her life to date approached its end, she received an email with a difference.

This one was “very official-looking,” containing a letter telling her she was being made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2024 New Year Honours, for services to football governance.

“I was completely shocked,” Bareman said from Zürich in Switzerland, home to FIFA HQ. “I had to re-read it a couple of times.

Don Arnold/Getty Images for FIFA Sarai Bareman has been FIFA’s chief women’s football officer since 2016.

“In the first or second line of the letter, it mentions King Charles. I never thought I’d be receiving a letter with an acknowledgement on that level. It’s still sinking in for sure.”

Bareman grew up in west Auckland, attending Massey High School and working for the first time on the deli counter at the Pak'nSave on Lincoln Road – a far cry from the halls of power she graces these days as one of the most powerful figures in world sport.

She became a keen footballer after switching from rugby as a teenager, playing for several Auckland clubs as well as for Samoa, her mother’s homeland.

It was in Samoa that she took her first steps in sports administration, taking on a finance role with the national football federation at a time when misuse of funds had put it in FIFA’s bad books and left it heavily in debt.

She soon became the Samoa Football Federation’s chief executive, helping to rebuild the game from the grassroots.

After moving on to a role with the Oceania Football Confederation, Bareman was put forward as the region’s representative on the committee set up to reform FIFA in the wake of an American investigation that exposed widespread corruption amongst top officials.

As part of those reforms, FIFA set up a division dedicated to women’s football, and in 2016, Bareman was tapped to be the woman in charge of it. Seven years on, she said she still draws on her experiences in Samoa, one of the global game’s smallest members.

“Those challenges in Samoa – rebuilding the sport at the community level and dealing with some of the challenges of being a female in a very male-dominated sport and society – those stepping stones were a huge part of what led me to being at FIFA and overseeing women's football.

“I still draw on those experiences today, so I think it helped me immensely career-wise.

“When I travel around the world, to different countries, and I see the challenges they're facing, I'm able to draw on those experiences to support them and that's really valuable.

“It doesn't change a lot, actually, the types of challenges you face, but the scale of the challenges certainly does.”

This past year was a special one for Bareman, as New Zealand joined Australia in hosting the FIFA Women’s World Cup in July and August, putting her home country at the centre of the football world and putting football at the centre of attention in her home country.

The 2023 World Cup was bigger than any before it, with 32 teams taking part in 64 matches and almost 2 million fans attending matches across both countries, including the final in Sydney where Spain emerged triumphant over England.

While the big event helped make Bareman’s year extremely busy, she said she took pride in being able to show New Zealand off to the world.

“I'm still to this day getting feedback from so many different people, not only in FIFA, but when I travel all around the world, who have just fallen in love with our country. It's something I knew would happen.

“I'm obviously very proud to be a Kiwi, but to have people telling me how amazing they found it, that they're planning to go back, how much they loved the people, [that they] want to move there – it's an immense source of pride for me.

“New Zealand is a really special place. Our people are unique. And it was a real pleasure to be able to show that to the rest of the world.”

Bareman said her damehood would “help to maintain [her] motivation” heading into 2024. “What a fantastic way to top off what has really been an incredible year”.

New Zealand Football president Dr Johanna Wood, who is also a member of the FIFA Council, was made a companion of the Order of Merit for services to football governance.

Dave Beeche – the chief executive of the 2023 Women’s World Cup – was made a companion of the Order of Merit for services to sports administration, while Jane Patterson – one of two chief operating officers – was made an officer.

Two Football Ferns were made members of the Order of Merit for services to football – midfielder Ria Percival and defender Ali Riley.

The pair were co-captains of the New Zealand national women’s team at the World Cup and have now amassed 166 and 159 international caps respectively.

The Ferns made history at the World Cup by beating Norway 1-0 in their opening match to claim their first World Cup win and finishing with a record haul of four points.

But after they suffered a shock 1-0 loss to the Philippines in their second match, a 0-0 draw with Switzerland ended their tournament at the group stage for the sixth time in six attempts.

Jenny Chuang/Photosport Football Ferns centurions Ria Percival and Ali Riley have been made Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to football.

Football in the 2024 New Year Honours

Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Sarai Bareman, for services to football governance

Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Dr Johanna Wood, for services to football governance

Dave Beeche, for services to sports administration

Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Jane Patterson, for services to sports administration

Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Ria Percival, for services to football

Ali Riley, for services to football