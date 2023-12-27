Chris Wood hat-trick nets footy fan $20,000 late Christmas present

All Whites striker Chris Wood bags a treble to help Nottingham Forest to a vital win at Newcastle.

All Whites captain Chris Wood has provided a perfect late Christmas present for one football fan.

Wood turned in a stellar showing, netting a hat-trick to lift Nottingham Forest out of the Premier League's relegation zone with an upset 3-1 win at Newcastle United on Wednesday (NZ time).

His goal-scoring exploits made one bettor NZ$20,000 richer (£10K), who placed a £20 bet (NZ$40) on Wood to score a hat-trick at 500–1 odds.

British gambling company Betfair posted that 19 punters backed Wood to score a hat-trick pre-game.

Wood joined an elite list of names to have scored a Boxing Day Premier League hat-trick, joining Thierry Henry, Gareth Bale, Harry Kane, Robbie Fowler, Kevin Phillips, and Dimitar Berbatov.

The 32-year-old punished his former employer, who he played 35 games for in 2022-23, handing the Magpies their fourth defeat in five league games.

Wood levelled in first-half injury-time, tapping in following a counter-attack, then scored two fine individual goals in seven minutes early in the second half.

Forest’s win snapped a seven-match winless league run and gave new manager Nuno Espirito Santo his first win at the club.

Stu Forster/Getty Images Nottingham Forest's Chris Woods slides the ball past Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka for his third goal of the game.

The victory lifted Forest to 16th on the table on 17 points from 19 games, sitting one point ahead of 17th placed Everton and two ahead of Luton Town, who are 18th.

Nottingham Forest’s next league game is at home to Manchester United at the City Ground on Sunday (NZ time, 6.30am start).