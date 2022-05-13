Wellington Phoenix star Grace Wisnewski's letter to her mental illness: 'You made my life feel like it was falling to pieces'

Grace Wisnewski is a professional footballer for the Wellington Phoenix, and a New Zealand age-group representative

Dear mental illness.

I didn’t notice you at first but you were there. You weren’t really welcomed but you came anyway. You started off small. You were easy to hide, easy to push away and easy to ignore.

But then you grew, you couldn’t hide behind a smile any more, whenever I pushed you away you came back. Bigger than before. I just couldn’t ignore you anymore. No matter what I did you were always there. Most of the time I didn’t even know it was you.

I often blamed other things because I was in denial that it was you. I didn’t believe that you could have made me as sick as you did, I didn’t understand how you could do that, but it was you, it was always you.

Because of you, I couldn’t be me. I couldn’t enjoy the things I loved anymore, the things that younger me would have been amazed at.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Grace Wisnewski in action for the Phoenix against Melbourne City in January.

I lived every girl's dream at the U17 Fifa World Cup, bronze medal, two man-of-the-matches and a whole bunch of history. But you were there. And you sure made what should have been the best month of my life one of the hardest.

I was so scared to play, you told me I wasn’t good enough, that I shouldn’t have been there, that there were people that were better than me. You gave me fear at a time that all I needed was strength. I was 16 years old, living my dream. I wish I could have just enjoyed the moment.

I wish I could say you left me alone after this but you kinda just made yourself more at home than before. The following year was the U19 qualifiers, I got player of the tournament. The younger me would have thought ‘wow I’m really starting to become the player I dreamed about. I must be doing amazing’, but unfortunately, you were still on this journey with me.

But this time instead of just hurting me mentally you started hurting me physically. I was playing in pain. Because of you, I felt so sick. My stomach was in so much pain I don’t even know how I played. I genuinely thought there was something really wrong with me.

It was the first time you gave me real physical pain. Little did I know this pain was the start of something I would struggle with for quite some time, and to be honest still struggle with now.

You went through 2020 with me, I left school because of you, I know I have just mainly talked about football but you have played a massive part in all aspects of my life, I struggled a lot in school because of you.

After leaving school, I moved to Auckland. You came with me, I tried to ignore you, I made myself so busy that I didn’t give you any time to affect me, little did I know that by doing this you became bigger and bigger.

When Covid hit I moved back home, you loved it. You love being comfortable. You didn’t like it when training started back though. You made me very anxious, very anxious to see the world again. I struggled.

I was still trying to ignore you, but this time I was living at home. I would work from 5am to 12, leave for training at 1, get home at 11pm, then start again at 5am the next morning. Because of this, you were easy to ignore.

But as you became bigger it became harder and harder to ignore you. I started struggling with you a lot, but I carried on.

It wasn’t until early 2021 that you affected me more than you have ever before. To the point I couldn’t carry on. You made me so sick. You affected me so much to the point I wasn’t me any more.

I spent days in bed, I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t train, I couldn’t do anything. I had a U20s camp, I didn’t leave my bed for most of it, the only time I did was to go to the doctors, I was so sick.

Maddie Meyer - FIFA/GETTY IMAGES Grace Wisnewski (left) and team-mates celebrate New Zealand's penalty shootout win over Japan in the quarterfinals of the Fifa Under-17 Women's World Cup in Uruguay in 2018.

I felt like my body was dying. I didn’t even think it was you, I didn’t know you could do this to me. I spent weeks getting tests, no one knew why I was so sick, but you did, it was you.

I was so drained for weeks, even just getting out of bed made my heart race like crazy, there was no way I could run let alone kick a ball. When all the tests came back fine I was stumped, I felt like I was dying but nothing was wrong with me.

You were doing this to me, you were making me go crazy. Not long after I started training again I got invited to the (Football) Ferns camp before they headed off to Tokyo, it was crazy, it was a great opportunity to train with New Zealand’s best players.

But it couldn’t have happened at a worse time for me. I struggled. You were still making me feel sick. I didn’t train much because of you I barely even trained at all, even when I did, you were there telling me I wasn’t good enough and that I shouldn’t have been there when all I needed was to enjoy football again, but because of you, I couldn’t.

Not long before the camp finished I was doing kicks with some of the girls after training and I lost it, I cried a lot. I don’t often like to show people how much you’re affecting me, I don’t want people to worry. But I couldn’t do it any more, you were hurting me.

I have struggled to talk about you a lot and to be honest and I haven’t really understood you myself so have struggled to explain you to others. I’m lucky enough to be surrounded by the best staff over the past few years when I have really struggled, and to be honest I don’t think I would still be playing if it wasn’t for them.

I struggled to talk about you to them at first but they were always there to listen and I knew the more I tried to talk about it the more they could understand and the more they could help.

I have been talking to a psychologist about you, on and off for a few years now but struggled to open up about how you have really made me feel. It’s really hard to talk about you, you don’t make it easy.

You make me feel like I’m being dramatic, or just looking for attention, you try to shut me down when all I’m trying to do is open up. We then went into lockdown again, you were back in your comfort zone, I still tried to talk about you, but I felt like I was doing ok.

The difference between coming out of this lockdown and the last one was this time I was coming out of lockdown to move countries to play my first year of professional football. It was crazy. I was so excited that I forgot you were even there, but you were.

The first two weeks in Wellington were hard, to be honest the whole thing was hard. I spoke to my support system a lot. They helped me a lot. No one really knew I was struggling with you, a few team-mates and the coaches did but not even my family knew how big of an effect you had on me even when I was living my childhood dream.

Like I was playing in the first women's professional team this country has had, I never knew it was a possibility let alone being picked to be a part of it, it was something even beyond a dream come true. You made me struggle through it a lot.

I couldn’t understand, I was doing everything I could ever want, but you made me feel like my life was crumbling to pieces, I cried a lot. But I put on a strong face so no one would know. I did this for most of the season in fact.

The team knew about you. But no one else knew. I missed trainings, I didn’t get out of bed some days, and I would be up all night wondering why. Why are you ruining the best thing that’s ever happened to me, why are you making me hate the game I know I love.

Although you made my life feel like it was falling to pieces, every game day I picked myself up, put on a smile and went out there like everything was fine.

You sure made game days hard, though. After every game, I couldn’t eat, you told me I didn’t deserve to eat. I couldn’t sleep, you went over everything I did in the game and told me that I wasn’t good enough.

I couldn’t even really talk, you had all my attention. I just really struggled. But you didn’t just make things hard from the end of the season, you were making it hard straight from the start, in the second game of the season I sat in the changing room at the end crying my eyes out, more than I have ever before.

You broke me. In just the second game, I was broken. No one outside the team knew though, because week after week I continued, I continued to put on this poker face, trying to hide you.

Until I couldn’t hide you any more.

Missing a game was one of the hardest things I have done, but you didn’t give me a choice, I needed a break. It was not only hard because I wasn’t playing, it was hard because more people were going to find out about you.

I was scared. I didn’t know what people would think, because from their view I was fine, they didn’t know about you and how hard you were making life for me. I didn’t want to hide you though. I wanted to be real and honest about you.

I was back for the next game and to be honest not much had changed. People knew about you but you were still giving me a hard time. We had our first win that game, I got man of the match, people thought I was ok again, that maybe you were gone.

But little do they know I cried that whole night. I couldn’t understand it, I had taken a week off, we had just won our first game, I won man of the match and I’m in bed crying. Why? Why couldn’t you just leave me alone? Why couldn’t I have just been happy?

This happened over and over again in every match. I couldn’t do it any more, I couldn’t just miss a game and everything would be fine, I had to leave.

Because of you I couldn’t play the sport I loved any more and it broke me. I cried the whole way home on the plane, I hadn’t been home in five months and I didn’t want the plane to land.

No matter what I did you always found a way to tell me I had done something wrong and that I wasn’t good enough. You told me I had disappointed so many people, my family, my team-mates, my coaches. You told me my career was over.

There was nothing I could do to please you. You had taken over my life. 2021 was a year that I achieved so much and I should have been proud of it, but you made it one of the hardest years of my life.

No one talks about how hard recovering from you can be. I didn’t think it would be this hard. I feel lonely, even when I have so much support. I feel like I’m not getting better or that I can’t get better, I feel stuck in the same cycle every day. I feel weak.

But the thing is when I’m now feeling this way I know it’s just you telling me these things, and I’m slowly learning how to cope with that. I know that every day brings its challenges but I am strong and I also know that I am getting better and that I have so much support behind me that I’ll forever be grateful for.

Nearly three months later as I’m writing my story you are still here with me, but this time it’s different. You don’t control me as much as you did.

You still bring me bad days and that’s OK, I know those bad days are temporary and that good days and good moments are just around the corner.

I’m learning how to fall in love again with the things you took away from me.

I’m learning how to be myself. It’s a hard long recovery that I’m sure will still have some bumps to go through but I know that I will get through to the other side.

You might still be with me on the other side but you will be small again.

