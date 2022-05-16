Manukau football team subs out two youngest players 13 seconds after kick-off

Two young players were pulled off the field 13 seconds into a National League football match on Saturday.

A double substitution 13 seconds into a National League football match has raised questions about the spirit of the game.

Manukau United controversially replaced their two required under-20 players in the first stoppage of their game against Takapuna AFC in Auckland on Saturday.

“It is disappointing to see the action Manukau United took on Saturday, in their game against Takapuna AFC, by substituting their only two U20 players after just 13 seconds,” a New Zealand Football spokesperson said.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff (File photo)

New Zealand Football introduced the under-20 rule in 2021 in an effort to help with youth development. It means a side must start a minimum of two under-20 players.

Leo Hall and Caleb Prasad were pulled from the field after Hall kicked the ball out.

The spokesperson said they believed it was the first instance of this occurring across the National League.

“It is definitely against the spirit of the game and unpleasant to see young players treated in this manner.”

The duo were replaced by Thomas Golding and Maro Bonsu-Maro, who went on to score all of Manukau United’s three goals for a final 3-2 result.

ANDREW CORNAGA/Photosport The National League was launched in 2021 as a more sustainable competition model that prioritises player development, a New Zealand Football spokesperson said. (File photo)

New Zealand Football would be looking into the incident more over the coming days, they said.

It said it had seen a major increase in opportunities for young players with the rule.

“Even with last season’s competition cut short for a number of teams due to Covid-19, there were over 2300 hours of game time for players aged 20 or younger,” the spokesperson said.

“The National League was launched last year as a more sustainable competition model that prioritises player development, allowing more Kiwis to transition from the amateur to professional game and ultimately benefit our national sides,” they said.

New Zealand Football was asked for clarification on whether there would be changes to the rule, but is yet to respond.

Takapuna AFC declined to comment. Manukau United has yet to respond.