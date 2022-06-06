Football 'is like a drug to me' for Queen's Birthday honour recipient

Rod Pelosi has been a fixture of the football community for 50 years.

Football is his fix and Rod Pelosi can’t get enough of it.

The Palmerston North man has been involved heavily in the game his whole life, having been a player, coach and administrator, but it is in referee administration where he has made his name.

And now he has been made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for the Queen’s Birthday and Platinum Jubilee Honours, for his services to football.

Pelosi keeps his age tightly guarded, but even after many years he remains on the sidelines every weekend assessing and coaching referees, braving the elements and keeping an eye on how the officials are operating.

“It’s like a drug to me. If I’m feeling a wee bit poorly and I go to the game, I feel better.”

Pelosi has held leadership roles in football in Hawke’s Bay, Horowhenua, Central and New Zealand, and has made significant contribution to the progress of referees, supporting their development from local level to national and international standards.

He has been chairman of Central, a member of the New Zealand Football coaching committee, a national league referee assessor, a Football Australia A League referee assessor, a Fifa Nations Cup referee assessor and established an exchange programme for New Zealand referees to train in England.

He is the chairman of the national appointments panel and the deputy chairman of the national referees committee.

During his career he’s been to countless game days watching football, but there’s also hours of work behind the scenes, travelling to away games – Central Football covers Gisborne to New Plymouth – reviewing video and speaking to officials.

But he said he wouldn’t have had it any other way.

“I enjoy every minute of it. It’s a drug, and it’s a good drug.”

Pelosi came to New Zealand from Scotland, via Canada, in 1971-72 and has been a fixture in the football community since.

He got involved with Hawke’s Bay football when living in Waipawa, as they wouldn’t send referees to Central Hawke’s Bay because of the distance.

In 1980 he met Allan Jones, who coached the All Whites in the 1980s, and took a Jones-run coaching course where Pelosi got 100% on the refereeing component.

“[Jones] said you’re not going to be a top-class coach, not nastily, but you should get involved in refereeing. And he was correct.”

Maintaining referee numbers was always a challenge, he said. Experienced officials stayed on, but many new ones got scared away because of abuse or people complaining.

But it wasn’t a thankless job.

“There are 99% of the people who appreciate it. It’s the 1% that cause 99% of the trouble. That’s life. You just get on with it.”

Telling officials they have been selected for big tournaments such as the World Cup has been highlight and he’s done it a few times, for the likes of Paul Smith, Anne-Marie Keighley, Matt Conger and Mark Rule.

While travelling, he’s met former Fifa presidents, Brazilian legend Pele, former United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and top officials in the English game such as Keith Hackett.

“[The game] gives you opportunities,” Pelosi said. “Football people are a big family, whether they’re players or referees or anything.”

He was pleased for someone in officialdom to be recognised because without officials there would be no game.

Pelosi said he was humbled at the award and thanked his partner Pam Green, and sons Christopher and Antony, for their support, as he devoted so much time to football.

Outside of football he worked as a bank manager for ANZ for 26 years, then spent 10 years working for Studylink, before retiring.