Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy said he had slept with 10,000 women, rape trial hears

Manchester City’s French defender Benjamin Mendy told one of his alleged victims that he had slept with over 10,000 women, a UK court has heard.

Mendy, 28, has denied eight counts of rape, one of attempted rape and one of sexual assault.

The victim was in Chester Crown Court detailing her encounter with Mendy back in October 2020, the Guardian reported.

"It felt like the longest day of my life" she said as she explained the attack to the jury. "The hardest thing that makes me upset is how many times I said no" she added according to the Guardian.

The woman told the court she was invited back to the players house along with her friends after a night out.

Mendy allegedly took her phone at one point in the evening and went upstairs. She followed him to a bedroom asking for it back.

The woman told Mendy "Listen, I want my phone, I don't know what you think is going on. I don't want sex with you.”

The footballer told her to undress multiple times, which she felt was the “lesser of two evils” and did so.

Mendy threw her phone on the bed and when she reached for it, he forced himself on her.

She said he raped her three times after repeatedly telling him that she didn't want to have sex.

"My body was so tense. It was just this pain," she told the court of the incident.

Afterwards, Mendy began to boast that he had slept with 10,000 women and told her not to tell anyone what happened.

In cross-examination, Mendy’s lawyer suggested that the footballer had not talked about how many women he slept with.

"I'm absolutely certain, in high definition in my mind, it's the most traumatising thing that has ever happened to me." the woman replied.

Mendy has denied all charges.

The trial continues.

