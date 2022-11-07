Chris Wood snaps goal drought as Newcastle climb to third in Premier League

All Whites striker Chris Wood belatedly opened his Premier League account with a goal off the bench as Newcastle secured a sixth win in their last seven games by beating Southampton 4-1.

Eddie Howe's team has emerged as a serious contender for Champions League qualification and possibly more after their outstanding start to the season.

The win moved them up to third after Tottenham fell to a 2-1 defeat against Liverpool.

“It’s important to keep the momentum going. We’re on a good run but we want to keep it going,” Wood said after the match.

“Coming away to teams like this who are fighting hard and scrapping for points down at the bottom is not always easy, but the boys came through extremely well and showed the character we needed.”

Miguel Almiron opened the scoring on 35 minutes when he evaded a challenge from Ainsley Maitland-Niles and side-footed past Gavin Bazunu into the bottom left corner.

Newcastle doubled the lead in the 58th when substitute Wood pivoted in the box and directed a shot into the bottom corner.

“It just scooped out to me and I was able to take a touch and just turn and put it in the bottom corner, which is lovely.

David Cannon/Getty Images Newcastle United’s All Whites striker Chris Wood celebrates his first goal of the Premier League season.

“It’s nice to be back on the scoresheet. I want to contribute as much as I can to this team.

“I've got some good strikers in and around me at the moment and even ahead of me and it’s just about fighting and trying to earn a place.

“We’re at a very big club, you’re going to have competition and you’re going to have to bide your time and wait for an opportunity and try and take it, and thankfully I was able to do it today.

“I just need to keep that going if and when I get those chances.”

Four minutes later, Joe Willock made it 3-0 with a low strike after good work from Kieran Trippier.

Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images Chris Wood scored Newcastle’s second goal against Southampton.

Romain Perraud denied Newcastle a clean sheet as he drove into the area and fired into the top corner.

But Southampton’s celebrations were short-lived as Bruno Guimaraes responded immediately and curled past a diving Bazunu.

Wood has only played 187 minutes in the Premier League this season but should get his chance to stake his claim for a greater role when Newcastle play Crystal Palace in the League Cup on Thursday.

His only other goal for Newcastle this season came in a 2-1 win over Tranmere Rovers in the League Cup in August.

“I want to keep my run going,” Wood said.

“I’ll be looking to start and hopefully continue it’s a chance for a lot of boys who haven’t played a lot of minutes to show our stuff and put an impression on the gaffer to show that when we’re called upon we’re ready.”

Arsenal look a genuine title contender after Chelsea win

Mikel Arteta is making believers out of Arsenal doubters, while his predecessor Unai Emery has unfinished business in the Premier League.

It was a good day for Gunners managers past and present as Arsenal moved back to the top of the table with a 1-0 win against Chelsea and Aston Villa stunned Manchester United 3-1 in Emery’s first game in charge.

The win at Villa Park saw Emery taste triumph – at the first opportunity – with his new club, something the Spaniard hadn’t achieved in his previous seven games with Arsenal. That run ultimately saw Emery replaced by Arteta.

Arsenal's win against Chelsea overcame the latest test of their title credentials. Victory in the final round of games before the World Cup will ensure Arsenal are top of the table for Christmas, with the domestic calendar resuming on December 26.

Elsewhere, Mohamed Salah made it nine goals in his last eight games in all competitions to secure Liverpool's first away win in the league this season.

The Egyptian struck twice in the first half to set up Liverpool's 2-1 win against Tottenham, with Harry Kane scoring for the hosts.