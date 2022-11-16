Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on death of newborn son

Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up on the loss of his newborn son, saying it was one of the “worst moments” in his life.

The football star’s partner Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to twins on April 18 earlier this year, however their son Angél sadly died during childbirth. His twin sister Bella survived.

Speaking to Piers Morgan in an interview on TalkTV, the 37-year-old said it was “probably the worst moment I passed through in my life since my father died.”

“When you have a kid, you expect that everything will be normal,” he said.

“And when you have that problem, it's hard. As human beings, me and Georgina had quite difficult moments, because we don't understand why it happened to us.

“It was very, very difficult to understand what's going on in that period of our life,” he said, adding the pressure of football competitions made it harder.

Ronaldo added that he keeps Angél's ashes close to his father’s ashes at a chapel in his home, the Sun reported.

“I talk with them all the time and they are on my side," he told Morgan.

"You know they help me to be a better man, to be a better person, to be a better father.

"And it’s something that I am really proud of… the message that they send me, especially my son.”

The footballer said he found it hard to explain the emotions he was feeling as he was beyond happy to welcome Bella to the world, but was still grieving the loss.

"I try to explain sometimes to my family and close friends," Ronaldo added. "They say, 'I never felt to be happy and sad in the same moment.'"

"It's hard to explain – so difficult - You don't know if you cry, you don't know if you smile, Because it's something you don't know how to react. You don't know what to do to be honest."

Ronaldo added that his children became confused when only one of the twins came home.

“Gio arrived home and the kids start to say where’s the other baby, where’s the other baby?”, he recalled them asking, before saying, his eldest, Cristiano Jr, 12, cried as he broke the news in his bedroom.

But his younger children – Eva and Mateo, five, and Alana Martina, four – took longer to process the news, he said.

“The other ones in the beginning, around the table, the kids start to say ‘Mom where is the other baby….’ …and after one week I say let’s be upfront and let’s be honest with the kids, let’s say that, Ángel, which is his name, he go to the Heaven,” Ronaldo told Morgan.

Ronaldo believes that the trauma of losing his newborn son brought him and his family closer together as a result.

“I became more friendly with Gio. I was of course a friend, but I feel more love for her and for my kids and I start to see life with a different perspective,” he said.