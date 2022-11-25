The Podium: Is it OK to support the Socceroos at the Fifa World Cup?

Craig Goodwin of Australia scores their team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between France and Australia at Al Janoub Stadium on November 22, 2022.

Australia's brave performance in their World Cup loss to France on Wednesday has got The Podium thinking: is it okay for Kiwi sport fans to support the Socceroos at the World Cup?

Not according to Dale Warburton, a founding member of Wellington Phoenix supporter group, the Yellow Fever, who has no time for the underdog Aussies, even with the All Whites missing the tournament.

Against Les Bleus, the Socceroos produced a sumptuous goal from Craig Goodwin to take a shock lead in the 9th minute, before the defending champions turned on the class to record an opening 4-1 win.

Not that any of that inspired any reaction apart from glee in Warburton.

"The game this morning was perfect, to see the Australians get a little glimpse of hope, went 1-nil up and it was quite hopeful.

"Then 30 minutes in it all just fell apart, it was just chef's kiss kind of stuff for me."

The defeat and resulting poor goal difference leaves Australia with a very slim chance of getting out of the group which also features Denmark and Tunisia, who the Socceroos play on Saturday night.

"I hope they get battered in all three games and go home. That's my ideal situation."

Warburton also addressed the reasons for a bit of apathy towards the tournament amongst fans and predicted his winners, as well as anointing a two-time winner out of South America as a potential dark horse.