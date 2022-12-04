Brazilian football great Pelé responding well to treatment for respiratory infection

Pelé was admitted to hospital on Tuesday to re-evaluate his cancer treatment

Brazilian soccer great Pelé is responding well to treatment for a respiratory infection and his health condition has not worsened over the latest 24 hours, the Albert Einstein hospital said Saturday.

The 82-year-old Pelé has been at the hospital since Tuesday.

Get well messages have poured in from around the world for the three-time World Cup winner, who is also undergoing cancer treatment. Kely Nascimento, Pelé's daughter, posted several pictures on Instagram from Brazil fans in Qatar wishing her father well with flags and banners.

Buildings in the Middle Eastern nation also displayed messages in support of the former soccer great.

The Albert Einstein hospital said Friday that Pelé is getting antibiotics to treat an infection at the same time he undergoes chemotherapy against cancer.

Pelé, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, had a colon tumor removed in September 2021.

Neither his family nor the hospital has said whether the cancer had spread to other organs.

Newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported Saturday that Pelé's chemotherapy is not working and that doctors had decided to put him on palliative care. The Associated Press could not confirm that information.

Kylian Mbappe and Rivaldo were among those who sent messages of support to Pele amid news that his health had taken a turn for the worse.

France striker Mbappe, immersed in a World Cup campaign with Les Bleus in Qatar, wrote on Twitter: "Pray for the king."

Former Brazil number 10 Rivaldo, a World Cup winner in 2002, wished Pele strength on his Twitter, while the legend's former club Santos said: "The whole world stands with you and wishes you the best."

As a teenager, Pele inspired Brazil to their first World Cup triumph in 1958 and won the tournament with the Selecao twice more in 1962 and 1970.

Pavel Golovkin/AP Football fans hold a giant Brazilian flag with a picture of Pele with a message reading in English "Pele, Get well soon," during the World Cup Group G match between Cameroon and Brazil, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail on Saturday.

Last week, when Brazil got their 2022 campaign under way, he sent a message of good luck to the squad.

An Instagram post from his account said: "Today we start writing a new story. No matter the size and tradition of the opponents: we must respect and play each match with the focus of a final.

"I am sending all positive energies to you. I'm sure we'll have a happy ending. God bless you. Bring this trophy home!"

Brazil won Group G despite rounding off the pool stage with a shock 1-0 defeat to Cameroon following wins over Serbia and Switzerland. They face South Korea in the last 16 on Tuesday (NZT).