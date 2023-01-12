'New Zealand doesn’t know what’s coming' with Women’s Football World Cup

The Fifa Women's Football World Cup will have a massive impact on New Zealand.

New Zealand could be hit by a tidal wave of fans when it hosts the Women’s Football World Cup jointly with Australia later this year.

“I’ve seen pictures from the last World Cup in 2019 and there were tens of thousands of fans parading in the streets before the matches,” Stuff football reporter Phil Rollo told the summer series of The Podium sports podcast.

The tournament will run from July 20 to August 20, with the opening match between Norway and New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland. The final will be held in Sydney.

Fifa reports that more than a billion people watched the Women’s World Cup in 2019.

Rollo says it’s hard to comprehend how big the competition here and in Australia will be.

“It’s something we’ve never seen before with previous world cups ... I guess it’s like when the men’s Rugby World Cup was on ... and it felt like World Cup fever swept through the country. This is going to be even bigger than that.”

