Ben Waine scores on starting debut for Plymouth Argyle

Ben Waine fires Plymouth Argyle in front during their Football League Trophy match against Bristol Rovers.

All Whites striker Ben Waine has made a dream start to life in England, scoring on his starting debut for Plymouth Argyle.

Waine opened his account with a well-taken header to set up a comfortable 2-0 win over fellow third-tier club Bristol Rovers in the quarterfinals of the Football League Trophy.

The former Wellington Phoenix forward broke the early deadlock after meeting Matt Butcher’s cross and thumping a header past Bristol’s Finnish goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola at the near post in the 24th minute.

WELLINGTON PHOENIX Ben Waine has recorded a message to Wellington Phoenix fans following his transfer to English League One club Plymouth Argyle

Waine’s strike partner Ryan Hardie doubled Plymouth’s lead eight minutes later to secure progression through to the semifinals.

It was Waine’s second appearance for his new club. He went close to scoring on debut but had a header cleared off the line after coming off the bench in a goalless draw with Bolton Wanderers last Sunday.