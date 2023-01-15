Premier League: Manchester City fume after 'joke' of a Manchester Utd equaliser

Manchester United’s hot English Premier League form has continued, though Manchester City have been left fuming by one of the goals scored by their derby rivals in the 2-1 result at Old Trafford on Sunday (NZ time).

The home side’s come-from-behind win was sparked by a contentious 78th minute equaliser to Bruno Fernandes, after an initial offside decision was over-ruled.

Marcus Rashford was beyond the last man in the buildup to the goal and even though he did not touch the ball, City manager Pep Guardiola and his players believed the forward had interfered in the play.

“To be honest, for me the first goal is a joke that it is going to be allowed like this,” said City defender Manuel Akanji.

READ MORE:

* Wellington Phoenix produce Oskar-winning performance against Brisbane Roar

* Hectic travel schedule to limit Phoenix players' involvement against United States

* Football Fern Liz Anton's World Cup dream closer to being a reality after big 2022



Guardiola suggested the game being played at Old Trafford was a factor in the goal being allowed.

“The decision is they didn’t believe Rashford was intervening in this stadium. This is Old Trafford, we have to play much better, like Anfield, we have to do better,” he said.

The debate over the goal aside, this was another encouraging performance from United to come from a goal down and end a three-game losing streak against City, in what was the 189th Manchester derby.

Dave Thompson/AP Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was a frustrated figure at Old Trafford.

It was the latest evidence of the team's improvement under manager Erik ten Hag and the potential of an unlikely Premier League title challenge.

“The belief is back and we’re in a good direction," Ten Hag said.

Substitute Jack Grealish had put City ahead in the second half, but just four minutes after Fernandes’ controversial leveller, Rashford then hit the winner from close range, converting substitute Alejandro Garnacho's cross, for his 16th goal of the season and eighth in his last seven games.

The result went some way towards avenging United’s humiliating 6-3 loss to their neighbours in October, and, with what was their ninth win in a row, also puts them just one point behind defending champions City and up to third in the standings – six points behind leaders Arsenal (who have a game in hand).

For now Ten Hag is dismissing the idea of United being in contention for a first title since 2013. His team's form, however, tells its own story. This was their ninth win in a row, and they have lost just one of 18 since that loss to City three months back.

“Fans may dream, but we are not. We have to keep our feet on the ground and face that our game has a lot to improve,” the Dutchman said.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s hopes of Champions League qualification took a blow after they were thrashed at Brighton 3-0.

Solly March scored twice to inflict another setback on The Reds’ stuttering season, which has seen them lose six times in the Premier League.

Substitute Danny Welbeck added a third in a win that left Jurgen Klopp’s team seven points adrift of the top four, in ninth, with the 2020 champions having dropped 26 points this season, with just 18 games gone.

Brighton moved above Liverpool into seventh after what was their first home win over the Merseysiders since 1961, while Brentford also leapfrogged Liverpool, into eighth, after a 2-0 home win over Bournemouth.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa rebounded from an embarrassing FA Cup exit to fourth-tier Stevenage last weekend by prevailing 2-1 at home against Leeds, while Brennan Johnson scored twice as Nottingham Forest boosted their chances of survival by winning 2-0 at home against East Midlands rivals Leicester.

Wolves lifted themselves out of the relegation zone at the expense of West Ham with a 1-0 home win, while bottom of the table Southampton secured their first win at Goodison Park since 1997 with a 2-1 victory over Everton.

James Ward-Prowse scored twice in a match overshadowed by security threats against Everton's board of directors, where thousands of Everton fans remained in the stands in a sit-in protest against the club's board.

Everton manager Frank Lampard was given a vote of confidence this week from ownership, but the loss will only pile more pressure on the Chelsea great as he approaches one year on the job, his side’s winless streak stretching to nine games in all competitions.