All Whites star Chris Wood ruled out of match against China in Wellington

International friendly: All Whites v China Where: Sky Stadium, Wellington When: Sunday, 4pm Coverage: Sky Sport 7, live updates on Stuff

The All Whites will have to solve their goal-scoring problems without their all-time leading scorer.

Star striker Chris Wood has been ruled out of New Zealand’s second international friendly against China, at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Sunday, after succumbing to a thigh injury.

Wood suffered a haematoma in his left leg while playing for Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League a fortnight ago, which forced him from the field just minutes after he came on.

Despite the untimely nature of the injury, Wood was desperate to play some part in the All Whites’ first home games of 2023 and still travelled to New Zealand in the hope his thigh would heal in time.

However, after sitting out the first fixture, a goalless draw at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland on Thursday, it was clear that Wood would not be ready for Sunday’s rematch.

Interim coach Darren Bazeley confirmed Wood’s unavailability in his post-match press conference on Saturday, where he was flanked by midfielder Joe Bell, the likely deputy captain.

Bazeley said Wood had not travelled to Wellington with the rest of the squad and would instead be returning home to England to continue his rehabilitation with his club.

“We’ve been monitoring Chris ever since he arrived but he didn’t travel with the team yesterday, he stayed in Auckland for some consultation. Between the two medical departments, we feel it’s in the best interests of Chris to return home, to get back to his club and to monitor and evaluate the injury by his own club,” Bazeley said.

“Chris is not a player you take risks with. He did come with the full intention of playing. You know Chris, he wants to play every game. We trained but it just wasn’t quite right so we’ve taken the advice and the best thing for Chris now is to get back and make sure he’s in a good place when he gets home.”

Wood’s absence is a huge blow for a team mired in a goal-scoring funk.

The All Whites have not scored since they put five goals past the Solomon Islands in the final of the OFC World Cup qualifying tournament on March 30, 2022.

If they fail to find the back of the net on Sunday, they will have gone an entire year without scoring a goal.

“He’s a pretty good player,” Bazeley said of Wood’s absence. “He’s a Premier League striker who scores goals and he’s our captain so yes, it’s a blow, but it’s football, you deal with it.

“We have a good squad, we have players that have an opportunity now, like the other day I thought young Max [Mata] came in and did very well.”

With centre-back Tommy Smith suspended after he was sent off in the first game, Bazeley will be forced to make at least one change to his starting 11.

However, he indicated more changes would be made, one of which will see Bell return to central midfield.

Bell started on the bench in the first game after he was one of the last players to arrive, only touching down in New Zealand on Wednesday, the day before the match, after making the long trek from Denmark.

A product of the Wellington Phoenix Football Academy, Bell spent his formative years in Wellington but, like a lot of his younger team-mates, has never played for the All Whites at Sky Stadium.

After watching the 2013 intercontinental playoff against Mexico there as a fan, he was excited about the prospect of returning 10 years later as an All Whites captain.

“It’s been six years since I’ve been back in Wellington and it’s going to be a fantastic game,” Bell said.

“There’s a sense of unfinished business [after Thursday]. The game did change quite drastically with the red card but we felt before that we were in a position to push on and win.”

“Hopefully Sunday is another chance to show what we can do on the pitch and come away [with a win] and score some goals.”