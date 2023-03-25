All Whites star Chris Wood scratched from match against China in Wellington

All Whites striker Chris Wood will return to England because of injury.

Striker Chris Wood has been scratched from the All Whites’ second match against China in Wellington on Sunday because of a thigh injury.

The English Premier League striker, who was also didn’t feature in the 0-0 draw with China in Auckland on Thursday night, will return to England.

Earlier in the week interim coach Darren Bazeley confirmed Wood would travel to the capital, but didn't appear confident that he would be fit to play.

Wood has now been hampered by injury or absent altogether in seven of the All Whites’ nine home matches in the last 10 years.

He sat among the staff at Mt Smart Stadium and could only watch as his close friend Tommy Smith was sent off in his 50th match during the first game against China.

Wood spoke on Sky Sport before Thursday’s match and said it was “very frustrating” to be absent at home. “I want to be playing, especially at home. Any time I can pull on an All Whites shirt, I want to”.

