A dream come true as Wellington's Matt Garbett scores match-winner in hometown

Scoring a match-winning goal for the All Whites at Sky Stadium was a moment Wellington footballer Matt Garbett had always dreamed of.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who attended Wellington College, played for Western Suburbs and came through the Ole Football Academy in Porirua before heading off to Europe, sent the 10,000-strong crowd into jubilation when he scored a late goal to clinch a deserved 2-1 win over China on Sunday.

Garbett gathered a ball over the top from stand-in captain Joe Bell and buried it past the Chinese goalkeeper to double the All Whites’ lead in the 81st minute before the visitors pulled one back deep into stoppage time.

The All Whites had not played in the capital since the 2017 intercontinental playoff against Peru and the NAC Breda player said Sunday’s game was his first competitive game at Sky Stadium, let alone his first international.

Garbett was dropped to the bench after Thursday’s goalless draw in Auckland but said he used that disappointment as motivation.

“To score in front of all friends, family, even just people I know in Wellington, I couldn't ask for more,” he said.

“Even where I came from Ole, to do it in front of those kids. I saw them afterwards.

“Coming on, obviously I was disappointed that I didn’t start but I wanted to make an impact and I felt like I did that.”

Two people who weren’t there were his parents, who have moved to Europe to follow his football career.

However, he said they got up early to watch the game from France.

The goal was Garbett’s second for the All Whites.

AARON GILLIONS/PHOTOSPORT All Whites midfielder celebrates after scoring the team's second goal against China.

His first came in a 5-0 win over the Solomon Islands on March 30, 2022 – the last game they had scored in.

If the All Whites had failed to find the back of the net on Sunday, they would have gone an entire year without a goal.

Garbett said the players always believed the goals would come, as long as they kept creating chances.

Their drought ended when a Chinese defender turned the ball into his own net following a teasing free-kick from Marco Rojas right before halftime.

“You look at the past six games, we had so many chances.”

“In the last game I should have scored or even squared, so the chances were there, it was just more just getting in the net, which is the hardest thing to do.”

The All Whites were awarded a penalty earlier in the first-half but failed to capitalise.

Alex Greive’s attempt was poor. It went straight down the middle and into the goalkeeper’s arms.

In the end, it didn’t matter as the All Whites scored twice to record their first win on home soil against a nation from outside Oceania since their famous win over Bahrain in 2009.

“We had a penalty shootout at training yesterday and Greivesy did actually score to be fair,” Garbett said.

“But it’s whoever feels confident and it happens, you know, so it is what it is.”