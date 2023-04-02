White shorts in women’s sport: What’s the bloody issue?

The Football Ferns are the latest team to join a global movement that sees white shorts kicked to touch.

The Football Ferns and the Irish women’s rugby team are the latest to join a global movement that sees white shorts kicked to touch, but what’s the big deal about changing a bit of playing kit? The answer is bleeding obvious, Zoë George writes.

White uniforms for women is a trickle down from their use in sports, traditionally designed for men and men’s bodies.

“Uniforms were designed initially for comfort and ease of performance for men, and one particular colour – white – became a status quo because white is a contrast against sporting fields, it reflects heat and light, and is psychologically associated with purity, trust, and leadership,” leading expert in menstrual optimisation in sport Dr Stacy Sims says.

But white shorts can negatively impact women’s experiences in sport, particularly during menstruation. This could lead to period stigma, associated anxiety, a decrease in athletic performance and for younger girls, a disengagement with sport and physical activity altogether.

Supplied Dr Stacy Sims is an exercise physiologist and nutrition scientist at the University of Waikato.

Periods are a normal, natural bodily function that more than half of the New Zealand population will experience in their lifetime, but the discussion of it has been considered taboo in sport. That is changing as more high profile athletes – including New Zealand golfer Lydia Ko – talk about the impact of menstruation and sports organisations grow their understanding of periods in sport.

Having a regular cycle is a good metric of general health and a “performance enhancer”. It indicates athletes are training and recovering well, and they have enough energy to maintain their health. Changes to bleed pattern or cycle indicates the body is under too much stress, and it gives the athlete a chance to “pull back” before injury or illness occurs, Sims says.

The simple act of changing the colour of uniforms and discussions about periods in sport is “way overdue”, but it’s not just about elite athletes, Sims says.

“The biggest thing is not the professional ranks, but younger girls in sport where they cite one of the biggest reasons for dropping out of sport is period stigma. By changing from white to a dark colour, this can reduce one more barrier for these young girls, who most likely do not have the confidence to deal with any period stigma,” she says.

Menstrual cycle symptoms are “hugely common” and impact women not only physically, but psychologically, says leading psychologist Karen Nimmo. While those symptoms are “individual”, it can be debilitating for some and derail hard training towards a goal and impair performance.

Supplied Leading psychologist Karen Nimmo says switching out white shorts is a step in the right direction.

She said there is more anxiety, and body consciousness, in sports that require females to wear tight or revealing clothing.

“White shorts are in the same category; wondering if you’ll show or leak is an obvious source of tension,” she said.

“Few females, at any age or level, would choose to exercise in white shorts, leggings or yoga pants! There’s an even stronger case for ditching white shorts in elite sport because of the often public nature of performance. The more people watching, the more potential for embarrassment.”

The removal of white shorts is not the “whole answer”, but it’s a positive step in reducing anxiety, Nimmo says.

“Anything that promotes more confidence both in sport and life, has got to be a good thing,” she says.

“It also validates the fact that female athletes have specific needs and struggles that may require a rethink of traditional approaches and possibly different rules.”

Many sports are moving away from white uniforms, but sometimes it’s easier said than done, particularly when international federations are involved. Stuff looked at four of the major codes and how they now view white uniforms for women.

Mark Brake/Getty Images The Phoenix women are looking to swap light coloured yellow shorts to darker ones next season.

Football

The Football Ferns are the latest to follow the Orlando Pride, Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion in offering players dark shorts.

But the rules and regulations set by Fifa, the sport’s governing body, are restrictive, stating teams must have a dark and contrasting light kit. Undergarments worn must match the outer uniform – meaning for now, white on white for the Football Ferns – and must be the same brand as their outer uniform.

The Phoenix women are considering swapping light coloured yellow shorts for darker ones.

Phoenix women’s football operations manager Eilish Graves says they offer skins and sanitary products to help alleviate period anxiety of players, but are looking to change the kit design, which will be finalised in the next few months and kit supplier Paladin is “on board” with the proposed changes.

“It’s a global movement. It’s well overdue. You’re seeing changes in tennis, cricket, AFL, football. It’s so basic. You need to be comfortable to perform at your best and if we can remove the potential source of anxiety that our female athletes are facing while they are menstruating, it will allow them to focus more fully on performance,” she said.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Rugby referees will no longer wear white shorts in national competitions.

Rugby

Last weekend’s Super Rugby Aupiki final was the last time referees will wear white shorts in any major domestic rugby competition, and Waikato Rugby is switching its white shorts for black for the upcoming Farah Palmer Cup, New Zealand Rugby’s general manager of community rugby Steve Lancaster says.

“New Zealand Rugby supports all of our participants feeling comfortable in the uniforms they wear at all levels of the game, and we are working with our stakeholders to switch out white shorts for women and girls rugby,” he says.

The Irish women’s rugby team recently switched white shorts for navy. Irish uniform provider Canterbury of New Zealand has extended the change to all levels of women’s rugby both in Ireland and now in New Zealand.

Any players or clubs who have purchased white Canterbury shorts in the last three years and can provide proof of purchase can receive black or navy shorts for free, by contacting the company’s help centre via their website.

Canterbury of New Zealand ANZ general manager Luke Doddrell says it’s about choice.

”We want to help prioritise performance, by helping to remove unnecessary distractions for our players, and supporting those who define their game. Our intention is to give more players the chance to make the choice that is right for them,” he says.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images The Tall Ferns basketball team wear both black and white uniforms.

Basketball

Fiba – the international governing body for basketball – uniform regulations state teams must have a light home uniform, and a dark away uniform, with tops and bottoms matching, meaning New Zealand representative teams wear white.

Any changes to the international uniform need to be submitted and approved by Fiba’s technical commission and its central board.

Basketball New Zealand chief executive Dillon Boucher said the organisation is aware period anxiety is a concern for the Tall Ferns and junior national team. The organisation is consulting with athletes, with the hope of making progress before the Tall Ferns’ next major international tournament in June.

But Boucher said good progress has been made at a domestic level, with uniforms in Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa not featuring white, “as a direct response to the issue of period anxiety”.

Warwick Smith/Stuff NZ Cricket’s “best practice” policy is for clubs to have dark coloured pants and shorts.

Cricket

New Zealand Cricket is leading the way in removing white uniforms for girls and women. Girls can choose to participate in the “Yeah! Girls” programme in whatever they feel comfortable in, and NZC has installed a “best practice” for clubs to offer dark pants rather than white.

NZC’s cricket network transformation lead Nicole Dunn said the women in cricket report six years ago was the catalyst to the “sea change” and now participation of girls and women is “trending in the right direction”.

“The white trousers is just one part of what can be seen as a hindrance for particularly young females. By making the no uniform [rule] for programme based cricket, it’s a comfortable, relaxed environment. Not only are they comfortable, it also takes away the cost, so it’s two-pronged,” she said.

“For us, white trousers and shorts is part of a bigger picture [in] doing everything we can to make cricket a sport for all and uniforms is an easy thing we can change in order to do that.”