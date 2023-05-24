Auckland City stage dramatic comeback to reach OFC Champions League final

At Freshwater Stadium, Port Villa: Auckland City 2 (Ryan De Vries 68’, 90+5’) Ifira Blackbird 2 (Kerry Iawak 39’, Godine Tenene 60’). Auckland City win 5-4 on penalties.

Auckland City have kept alive their hopes of clinching an 11th OFC Champions League title after surviving a massive scare to beat Vanuatu underdogs Ifira Blackbird on penalties.

Substitute striker Ryan de Vries and goalkeeper Conor Tracey were the heroes as the New Zealand heavyweights staged a dramatic late comeback to overhaul a two-goal deficit and snatch a 5-4 win on penalties after their semifinal ended 2-2 after extra-time at Port Villa’s packed-out Freshwater Stadium on Wednesday.

The reigning champions were on the verge of elimination until de Vries forced extra-time with two late goals off the bench, including an equaliser in the 95th minute following a fumble from Ifira goalkeeper Andreas Duch.

Duch was unable to claim a cross from City captain Cam Howieson and de Vries pounced on the loose ball, silencing the vocal home crowd.

Shane Wenzlick/Phototek/Photosport Auckland City's Jordan Vale competes for a header with Ifira Blackbirds Jordy Tasip during their OFC Champions League semifinal.

City had a chance to win the game in the final minute of extra-time but Ifira captain Samuel Koloros pulled off a miraculous goal line clearance to block Angus Kilkolly’s header and send the playoff to penalties.

Tracey made the match-winning save to deny Ifira defender Thomas Napakaurana in the shootout after all five of City’s penalty takers converted their spot-kicks.

Ifira's players were visibly distraught after falling agonisingly short of claiming one of the greatest upsets in the tournament's history, and were consoled by their victorious opponents after the shootout.

City will meet the winner of the other semifinal, between Tahiti’s AS Pirae and Fiji’s Suva FC, in the final on Saturday.