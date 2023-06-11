Former All White Michael Utting accused of 'manipulating' elderly woman for financial gain

After a heart attack in January, former All White goalkeeper Mike Utting's life was saved by two quick thinking young men.

A former All White who gained notoriety for both his alcohol-fuelled off-field antics and his relationships with a series of women is again courting controversy - this time over his involvement with an elderly woman who has paid him thousands of dollars from her pension.

Just a few weeks ago Michael Utting - who was an acclaimed goalkeeper at the peak of his sporting career in the early 2000s - made headlines after he suffered a heart attack and was saved by two autistic men who were in his care.

That publicity prompted the family of the elderly Horowhenua woman to speak out about their concerns over her relationship with Utting. She is 85. He is 53.

Pensioner and widow Daphne* (not her real name; Stuff is not identifying her for privacy reasons) and Utting have been “dear friends” for about 10 years. But Daphne’s family are deeply concerned about the friendship, particularly given Daphne’s frequently confused state. Daphne herself has acknowledged she struggles with forgetfulness and confusion, symptoms which have been apparent in several interactions with Stuff.

Her sister, who has been granted power of attorney over Daphne’s affairs, believes Utting has manipulated Daphne into making more than 170 payments to him over the last two years, while at times leaving her unable to pay her own bills.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Former All White Michael Utting has received nearly $20,000 in the last two years from an elderly Horowhenua woman.

Utting - who was inducted into the Wellington Football Hall of Fame in 2017 - has defended himself against the family’s accusations that he has ripped off Daphne. He describes himself as a “nice, giving person” who has a “wonderful … amazing relationship” with Daphne. He says she has helped him financially, lending him money when he’s been sick and unable to work, with no expectation of repayment. He describes the allegations against him as “a knife in my back”.

The family’s concerns about Utting’s relationship with Daphne echo some claims reported by TVNZ’s Sunday current affairs programme in 2018. In that report, six women who had been in relationships with Utting spoke out about his behaviour, particularly his frequent requests for money, much of which he never repaid. Stuff has approached all the women featured in that documentary in recent weeks and five confirmed they still haven’t been repaid. The combined amount they say they gave or loaned Utting is more than $150,000.

Utting had a colourful career in football, being lauded for his goalkeeping with the All Whites from 1993 to 2003, but was thrown out of the team after breaching curfew and drinking. He has spoken publicly about being sober on several occasions, but told Stuff he was a binge drinker.

He had worked in real estate in Wellington, Levin and the Wairarapa, and more recently had set up a care giving business for disabled youth in Auckland.

Bruce Mercer/Waikato Times Michael Utting was a once lauded goalkeeper both on the domestic scene, and internationally for the All Whites.

Daphne and Utting met around 2012, during his real estate career. They lost contact when Utting left the Horowhenua in the mid-late 2010s, but he resumed contact with her around 2021.

The duo would talk on the phone “10 times a day”, he said.

She has told her family she loves him. He said she’s like a mother to him. He lives in Auckland, she’s in Levin.

Bank documents show that in the last two years Utting has received nearly $20,000 in direct payments from Daphne. Meanwhile, her own finances have suffered to the point where she has struggled to put food on her own table.

Daphne’s family - who are happy to be named - describe Utting as “gregarious”, but that he has “power and control” over her.

Utting said Daphne is a “huge part” of his life. He acknowledged that she is “confused about everything”. He describes the claims by her family that he has been exploiting her as “totally wrong” and denies he’s “a taker”.

“I haven’t manipulated her at all … I’ve never said anything negative or lied.

Ross Giblin Daphne first met Michael Utting when he was a real estate agent for Property Brokers in Levin (file)

“[Her family’s] problem with me is that I love [her] to bits. They don’t like the fact that she loves me to bits … I care deeply for [her] and would love for her to come live with me in Auckland, because at the moment she’s existing but doesn’t have a life.”

Daphne’s sister, Cherie Rikihana Armstrong (Ngāti Raukawa ke te Tonga), who holds the power of attorney, said Daphne had withdrawn from some activities she once enjoyed, so she could be available if Utting phoned her.

But apart from Daphne, “no one is appreciative of his contact”, she said.

“He says ‘I love you. You’re so beautiful today. How are you my darling?’, that sort of thing.”

Bank documents seen by Stuff showed Daphne was reliant on her fortnightly government superannuation payment. They show that from March 2021 to April 2023 nearly $20,000 was sent to accounts associated with Utting.

More than $16,000 of that was paid to an account under his name. After her family challenged her over the payments, Daphne made a further $1300 in transfers to “Freddy” - the name of her dog - which turned out to be Utting. According to the documents, she also paid approximately $2200 to a rental company for a sleep apnoea machine for Utting.

When Daphne’s husband died in 2013, she had a freehold home and a nest egg. But, in the last two years she also drew down on a reverse mortgage on her home, which now totals more than $180,000, the documents show. Her family doesn’t know where that money has gone.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post After her family challenged her over the payments, Daphne made a further $1300 in transfers to “Freddy” - the name of her dog - which turned out to be Utting.

The bank documents also show she had a Kiwibank credit card, with a balance of more than $1000 at the time of closing. Her family cannot locate the card, and again do not know where that money has gone.

Approximately 30 payments to Utting totalling more than $7500 were made on the days Daphne’s pension payments arrived in her account, or very soon after. In May 2021, Utting received $1950 from her, more than what she received in pension payments that month.

Transactions to Utting occurred as early as 7am, others as late as 10pm. On at least 22 separate days, Utting received two or more payments, some within minutes of each other.

The documents showed Utting had given her money once, a payment of $50.

On some payments little notes were included in the transaction particulars column from Daphne to Utting: “Love you”. “Gorgeous”. “Crumbs”.

The latter was on a transaction that was sent in January when she was down to her final $100, only three days after her latest pension payment, and before her bills had been paid. Utting had been given $250 that week.

Some months, including January, Daphne failed to pay her bills through direct debits because there wasn’t enough money in her account. Documents show at least one insurance policy was cancelled by the provider because of missed payments. Her internet has also been cut off at times, her family say.

Her family say she has stopped spending money on herself, hasn’t purchased new clothes, only owns one pair of shoes, hasn’t finished renovations on her home that was damaged by a tornado in May 2022, and at times struggles to put food on the table.

Utting said he was unaware of her struggles, and he accepted money from her because he thought she was in a financial position to be able to support him.

Stuff Cherie Rikihana Armstrong has tried contacting Utting asking him to stop contacting Daphne and to repay the money.

“Please don’t make me out as someone who is taking her for a ride, because I love her to bits, and yes she’s helped me financially, but I did not know it was to the extent that she was missing out on things herself, and every time I’ve taken money from her it’s been because she’s asked me if I’m OK.”

It only came to Armstrong’s attention that Daphne was having money problems when she started asking for food.

“I thought the super payment wasn’t sufficient for her to get by on. Various members of her family offered to help her financially,” she said.

Some of that money also went to Utting, the bank documents show.

“She promises quite often she won’t [send money], she’s putting a stop to it but … his interventions change her mind,” Armstrong said.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post Cousin Gabrielle Mary Rikihana said Utting was damaging Daphne’s “joyousness of life”.

“While we are loving sisters, she knows that I’ve got no time for the fact that he’s a rip-off and taking her money.”

She acknowledged that she hadn’t heard Utting directly ask for money, but she considered him manipulative.

Daphne’s 96-year-old cousin, Gabrielle Mary Rikihana (Ngāti Raukawa ke te Tonga), said Utting was damaging not only Daphne and her “joyousness of life”, but her entire whānau.

Armstrong and Rikihana, along with Daphne’s boarder, Janell Bogun, had sent letters and messages to Utting asking him to stop contacting Daphne, and to repay the money Daphne had given him.

In January they also sent an Auckland-based whānau member to see him to discuss the situation. Utting alleges he was visited by gang members, scaring him and his landlady. He described it as a “threat”.

Utting said Daphne had offered him money on a couple of occasions since then, but “nothing transpired”. However, bank documents show payments continued, including during the time he was in hospital in a “four to five week” coma following his heart attack.

Michael Utting spent weeks in a coma following a heart attack in January.

Her family had also sought the bank’s help to stop Daphne making further transfers, after earlier attempts were reversed by bank staff at Daphne’s request, the family allege. No payments had been made since April, when the account she was using was closed.

Utting, who maintained that he had never asked Daphne for money, confirmed that it had been a “couple of months since she gave me anything”.

“I’ve said to her ‘I don’t want another cent from you’,” he said.

Bogun said she had overheard phone and video calls between the pair, but those calls had become less frequent since April.

Bogun said: “I don’t understand how he can call himself a friend to somebody, then take [their] money. If you wanted to be a friend to an old lady … and ring her every day to be her friend you can do that, but it shouldn’t cost [her] anything”.

Utting lives in West Auckland and is a carer for disabled youth, via an organisation he calls Mike’s Mates. He said he is passionate about his job, which he describes as his “calling” and has worked hard to get to where he is.

Mike’s Mates is not a registered company with the Companies Office, nor is it listed as a registered incorporated society or charity.

He solicits for business on special needs parent support groups on social media and prolifically posts about his clients on Facebook, showing their outings to the beach, movies, and going to club football games. Sometimes he films himself and his clients. On at least three occasions he’s filmed himself driving a car with a client in the passenger seat.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post Daphne is supported by her sister Cherie Rikihana Armstrong, who wants Utting out of her family’s life. PHOTO CROPPED TO ANONYMISE WOMAN

His posts show his clients staying at his house, and in interviews with other media he’s said he sometimes stays at his clients’ homes. He’s “employed by the families'' of the people he cares for.

In a recent Facebook post, Utting called the 2018 TVNZ report a “bullshit story”. Stuff has spoken to all of the women involved in it. Five of them say he still owes them money, five years on. Some have provided documentation in which he acknowledged he owed them money.

He now says at the time of the documentary he wasn’t in a “good headspace”, and denies he’s taken “huge amounts of money” from anyone and doesn’t owe any money. He said he had been “hung out to dry”.

“I’ve had relationships with women that have helped me financially. Little amounts. I’ve given so much more than I’ve ever taken from people, believe me. This has been blown out of proportion,” he said.

The authorities had not acted against Utting; one of his accusers in the TVNZ investigation tried to take court action, without success. Daphne’s family approached police, but Armstrong said they didn’t get much joy.

Age Concern had been able to assist, however.

Daphne’s reactions to her experiences with Utting had varied. At times she was upset and felt embarrassed about her involvement with him. Other times she expressed her love for him and talked of wanting to give him money.

Armstrong said that she hoped by going public with Daphne’s experience, anyone else who had experienced similar with Utting might come forward so action could be taken against him.

“On a personal note, I just want him to get out of [Daphne’s] life, and therefore ours.”