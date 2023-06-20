All Whites abandon game against Qatar after claims Michael Boxall was racially abused

All Whites take exception to comment from Qatar player.

New Zealand Football is hoping the All Whites’ brave decision to abandon their match against Qatar after claims one of their players was subject to a “significant” racial slur will send the strongest possible message that “there’s no place for racism in football.”

New Zealand’s international friendly against the host of last year’s men’s World Cup was abandoned at halftime on Tuesday (NZT) after an opposition player was alleged to have racially abused All Whites centre-back Michael Boxall.

The incident occurred in the 40th minute after Qatar won a free-kick. Qatar winger Yousuf Abdurisag made a comment to Boxall, who is of Samoan heritage, which angered the All Whites and led to a melee.

All Whites captain Joe Bell remonstrated with referee Manuel Schuttengruber and shook his head when no action was taken.

The slur was not picked up on the broadcast and NZ Football have not disclosed what was said.

Christian Hofer/PHOTOSPORT All Whites players Bill Tuiloma, Michael Boxall and Joe Bell take exception to a comment made by Qatar’s Yousuf Abdurisag.

However, they have claimed multiple All Whites players heard the remark and intend to take the matter up with Fifa’s anti-racism taskforce.

“It was a significant racial slur and it has absolutely no place in the game,” NZ Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell said.

The All Whites went into halftime with a 1-0 lead thanks to an early goal from midfielder Marko Stamenic but they refused to come out for the second half after no action was taken by the referee.

“It was a big decision [to walk out] but I 100% support it,” Pragnell added.

“Clearly there are some big issues in football globally and this was a position of leadership.

“We presented a united front on an issue that needs to be tackled and I’m incredibly proud to be honest that the players took a stand. They should be incredibly proud.

“I think it sends a message around the football community that we need to tackle this issue head on. There’s no place for racism in football.”

There was initial confusion when neither team reappeared after halftime.

Qatar coach Carlos Queiroz said on the broadcast that New Zealand had abandoned the match.

Queiroz did not hear what Abdurisag had said to Boxall but expected Fifa to investigate the incident.

“Apparently two players on the pitch exchanged words. The New Zealand players decided to support their teammate just as our team decided to support our player,” Queiroz said.

“They decided to abandon the game with no witnesses. The referee did not listen [to what was said]. It’s just an argument between two players.

“I think it’s a new chapter in football which is for sure something nobody can understand. Let’s let the football authorities make a decision. I think this game will be under observation from Fifa for sure.”

The New Zealand Professional Footballers’ Association was quick to praise the All Whites players for taking such an extraordinary stand against racism.

“NZPFA stands unequivocally with its players. We commend and support our players’ poised reaction in this challenging situation,” it said on social media.

“We have contacted the team and will work with @NZ_Football to support the players in any way required. There is no room for racism in our sport.”

Boxall’s Major League Soccer club Minnesota United also tweeted their support for the experienced defender.

“You’re a world-class member of our community and we are lucky to call you a leader at our club, Michael,” Minnesota said.

“We stand in full support of you and we can’t wait to welcome you back to Minnesota.”

Leading by one goal, the All Whites were on track for a notable result against the reigning Asian Cup champions before the game was abandoned.

Stamenic gave New Zealand the early lead when he finished off a counter-attack and struck with a well-taken finish from outside the penalty area in the 17th minute.

Matthew Garbett seized on a loose ball and released Marco Rojas down the left wing. Rojas then played a pass inside to Stamenic who took a touch before rifling the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal.

It was the 20-year-old’s first-ever international goal for the All Whites.

Tuesday’s match was played on neutral territory at the 5000-seat Sonnenseestadion in Ritzing, Austria.

It was one of two football internationals played in Austria marred by racism on the same day.

Hours earlier the Republic of Ireland under-21 team refused to complete a game against Kuwait due to an alleged racist remark made towards an Ireland substitute.

Ireland were leading 3-0 when the fixture came to a premature conclusion.