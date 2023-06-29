Former All Whites goalkeeper Michael Utting faces fresh allegations

After a heart attack in January, former All White goalkeeper Mike Utting's life was saved by two quick thinking young men.

This story contains content some may find distressing

Former All White goalie Michael Utting is facing fresh allegations of inappropriate behaviour, this time through his work as a carer for disabled people.

The claims include that Utting was sexually inappropriate towards a vulnerable Wairarapa family he was providing caregiving services to, and obtained thousands of dollars from them.

The family including two adult children with various disabilities, have had a tangled involvement with Utting, including dealing with a personal grievance he lodged after their working relationship soured.

They have spoken out after reading Stuff’s reporting of Utting’s involvement with an 85-year-old Horowhenua woman who struggles with forgetfulness and confusion. In that case, records show she transferred nearly $20,000 to Utting over the last two years.

He was also the subject of a 2018 TVNZ news report in which six women said he obtained more than $150,000 from them during relationships. Five confirmed to Stuff he never repaid them.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF New allegations have surfaced against former All Whites goalkeeper Michael Utting, this time through his job as a carer for disabled people.

Utting was also recently in the news after he had a heart attack and was saved by two autistic men in his care.

The new allegations against the once-lauded footballer have brought into question his self-styled care business for disabled people - called Mike’s Mates - and the funding bodies he has received money from.

In particular, a lawyer who worked with the family has singled out a disability social enterprise, Manawanui, which acts as a funding conduit between Whaikaha/the Ministry for Disabled People and disabled people receiving individualised support. Manawanui is owned and chaired by former prime minister, Sir Bill English.

The complaints against Utting from the Wairarapa family - who Stuff has met with but chosen not to name for privacy reasons - have seen lawyer Jills Angus Burney become involved in their case, which she has expressed deep concern over.

The family consists of a legally blind diabetic man in his 40s, the severely intellectually disabled client in his 20s, and their mother aged in her 60s, who faces serious health struggles of her own.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Manawanui is owned and chaired by former prime minister Sir Bill English.

Various documents, including emails, payslips, letters and self-filed legal notes seen by Stuff, with the consent of the family, show Utting was a carer for them for approximately seven months between 2019 and early 2020. They met when he was a care worker for a different service provider, an organisation the family trusted. Because of that, the family signed him up, without background checking him.

Over the period he worked with them, they say he was given nearly $4000 by the older man, after asking for money above his salary; turned up to work inebriated; and engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct including sharing sexually explicit images and allegedly exposing himself towards the family.

When confronted about his conduct, and given two weeks’ notice to end his employment with the family, Utting took a personal grievance against them, documents provided by Angus Burney show. The lawyer confirmed that she had also viewed the explicit images Utting had sent.

Bank statements seen by Stuff show an increase of cash withdrawals from the older son’s account during the time Utting was working with the family. Withdrawals subsided in the weeks after Utting was removed from his position.

The family claim Utting said he needed the money to pay bills and rent, and that he “promised and promised” he would pay them back. They say he gave them long-line fishing equipment as repayment.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Wairarapa lawyer Jills Angus Burney helped a vulnerable family who Michael Utting took a personal grievance against.

Angus Burney’s notes taken during her meetings with the family show Utting sent sexually explicit messages and images to the family, asked for money, told the family he loved them, and shared details of his sexual encounters.

The mother alleged Utting messaged saying he would do inappropriate things to her. She told Stuff Utting would try to cuddle her from behind, and cuddle the men too. He asked her to be his date to a wedding and that she must be “presentable”, she said.

The mother said that he would use the younger son as a lure to attract women, that Utting also sent her graphic images of himself, and exposed himself to her while working in her home. The eldest son was at the property at the time and overheard the commotion, he said.

The mother said she kicked Utting out of the house after the incident. Utting subsequently filed the personal grievance claim against the family.

Angus Burney had viewed messages from Utting to the family, and said: “It was always a sexual overtone. There were messages saying he loved people. What does a love relationship [have] to do with being a caregiver?”

Angus Burney’s notes include the family’s claims he turned up to work either drunk or high on cannabis, and the mother asked him not to return while under the influence. (Utting has previously acknowledged to Stuff in an interview about a different case that he had used both alcohol and cannabis in the past.)

Piers Fuller/Stuff Michael Utting worked as a carer in Masterton before moving to Auckland (file).

The documents also show Utting posted images of the younger intellectually disabled man - including showing him consuming alcohol - on his social media, when the family say they had explicitly asked him not to.

Angus Burney confirmed she had seen the posts and that it was a breach of the family’s privacy. She said Utting had a “complete absence of boundaries”.

“He wasn’t just a caregiver. He was ingratiating himself into the intimate lives of these people, and that … is a breach of trust and a breach of boundaries,” she said.

The mother “self-managed” Utting’s employment and made decisions about her son’s care. She carries a sense of shame and embarrassment for allowing Utting into her home.

Angus Burney said the mother wasn’t equipped to manage the care relationship, could not afford legal representation, and had no knowledge of employment law, but Manawanui left her to sort the situation on her own.

Angus Burney first met the family when they contacted the Wairarapa Community Law Centre asking for help with Utting’s personal grievance claim in February 2020. She called the family’s situation a “high risk environment” and described Utting’s “unethical conduct” as “unconscionable”.

Bruce Mercer/Waikato Times Michael Utting was at the height of his football career between 1993 and 2003 (file).

In his personal grievance claim, Utting - who declined to comment for this story - accused the family of “retaliatory conduct”, and asked to be either reinstated in the role, or for the family to pay out compensation for “hurt, humiliation, loss of dignity and injury to feelings”. He asked for five months’ salary, for a “positive written reference” and to have the family cover his legal costs. He also said he would take Angus Burney to the Law Society.

However, he withdrew both the grievance claim before it went to mediation, and the Law Society complaint, instead asking for confirmation that the family would not take their complaints to police, “as I want to continue working in this field”.

Angus Burney informed Manawanui, including chief executive Marsha Marshall, of the severity of the situation in February 2020.

She also informed Marshall of the personal grievance and asked for documentation regarding Utting to assist with responding to his personal grievance claim. Marshall responded by email that “this matter is completely unrelated to us [Manawanui]”.

Nevertheless, documents show Manawanui offered the family $1500 to help resolve the matter. The mother described Manawanui’s conduct as “disgusting” and said while she pays for employer liability insurance via Manawanui, she was still out of pocket because of legal fees. Angus Burney said she hasn’t been paid fully for her involvement.

Ross Giblin Michael Utting was a real estate agent in Wellington, Levin and Masterton before becoming a care worker (file).

Angus Burney called Manawanui’s response and handling of the situation “negligent”, with a lack of “adequate oversight” or accountability. She was “dismayed” by its response to concerns.

She said the individual funding system which the family drew on to employ Utting “allows for that abuse” to occur, and said in her opinion it was “beyond belief” Utting was still a carer.

“[Utting] should not be a person who is trusted to support people who are high needs in the community. It’s a blight on the system if he can be on [social media] touting for business when it’s public funds paying for it. It’s extremely concerning,” she said.

Manawanui’s Marshall and English said in a joint statement that while the individualised funding structure was “nothing short of transformational for many disabled people”, they were “genuinely concerned at the experience” of the Wairarapa family and were open to hearing from them.

But they said it was the role of the disabled person or their family to ensure that the carers they employed were “performing their roles appropriately”, and that Manawanui wasn’t an “employer”, rather a “facilitator.”

They cited privacy reasons for being unable to answer questions about Utting’s conduct or whether he was still receiving funding via Manawanui, but said “sexual impropriety or other forms of physical/mental abuse are never acceptable”. They said if alleged abuse was to be reported to them, they would raise it with other relevant agencies.

Whaikaha’s (Ministry of Disabled People) deputy chief executive of operational design and delivery Amanda Bleckmann said in a statement that Utting had not received ministry funding for caregiving since early 2022.

However, Utting has continued to work in the field, and currently runs Mike’s Mates, which is not a registered company, charity or incorporated society.

The Dean family of Auckland also had dealings with Utting in early 2021 when they encountered him as a carer with Spectrum Care.

He spent just one day caring for 32-year-old Stephen Dean - who has spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy - before mother Tania raised concerns with Spectrum, emails obtained by Stuff show. She said she also raised concerns with the Ministry of Health.

LAWRENCE SMITH Michael Utting cared for Stephen Dean (pictured with personal trainer Nick Jury) before mother Tania complained about Utting’s conduct.

Dean said “warning bells'' started not long after Utting first arrived at her home. She alleged he turned up hungover, that he suggested the family go to the pub with him, “openly” hit on her, helped himself to the family’s food, and spoke of women in sexually explicit, demeaning and degrading ways.

Son Stephen said he had never experienced a caregiver talking like that before, and was shocked.

“I felt he was trying to manipulate his way into a situation because he knew I was on my own … alarm bells were ringing. The hair on my head was standing up,” Tania Dean said.

The day after Utting visited the family and after Dean had discovered the 2018 TVNZ report on his background with other women, Dean emailed Spectrum with her experience.

She said her warnings weren’t taken seriously by Spectrum, and she never heard back from the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health referred Stuff’s questions to the Ministry of Disabled People. Bleckmann said the ministry had no records of a complaint about Utting.

Spectrum Care communications manager Justin Walsh said in a statement that Spectrum received a complaint about Utting, but not a “formal complaint”, and it pertained to the TVNZ report, rather than Utting’s conduct towards the family.

Walsh confirmed Utting continued working for Spectrum after the issues were raised, until he resigned in July 2021.

Utting’s social media posts show Mike’s Mates was established not long after this, in which he described offering a “safe … atmosphere”.

Tania Dean said families put up with people like Utting because of a lack of carers, especially male carers. She said there are no “safeguards” to protect the welfare of the most vulnerable people, and there had been a lack of accountability for the funding structure. She considered it was wrong that Utting had been able to continue as a carer.