Chris Wood scores 89th-minute winner for Nottingham Forest in Premier League

All Whites striker Chris Wood has delivered Nottingham Forest’s first win of the new Premier League season in dramatic fashion.

The super sub scored with just two minutes left in regulation time to give Forest a last-gasp 2-1 win at home to Sheffield United.

Wood met a perfectly placed Serge Aurier cross from the right and expertly guided the ball past Wes Foderingham after outmuscling Sheffield’s defence to score with a glancing header.

Named on the bench for the round two fixture, Wood was unleashed in the 84th minute with the score locked at 1-1.

He made an almost immediate impact, scoring just five minutes after coming on to open his account for the new season in style.

“It’s always nice to come on and make an impact, that’s what we do when we’re coming on,” Wood said after the game.

Michael Regan/Getty Images Chris Wood celebrates after scoring a late goal for Nottingham Forest.

“The boys worked hard all game so you just want to come on and add to it.”

The goal was Wood’s 56th in the Premier League overall but just his second for Forest since his £15 million move from Newcastle United in January.

Wood suffered an injury while on international duty with the All Whites in New Zealand and only ended up making seven appearances for Forest last season.

First-choice striker Taiwo Awoniyi gave Forest the early lead against Sheffield when he scored in near identical fashion, heading home from an Aurier cross after just three minutes.

Gustavo Hamer drew Sheffield level with a spectacular finish from the edge of the area three minutes into the second half after Forest failed to clear from a corner.

Wood said his instructions from manager Steve Cooper were to try and emulate Awoniyi when he came on, which is exactly what he did.

“He was fantastic throughout the whole game and it’s just a bit of energy at the end and try to get yourself in the box and do what you can,” Wood added.

“[Aurier] put a lovely [cross] in for T in the first half, he’s got the quality, we know he’s played at the top level and we’re very grateful to have him, and he’s done it again in the second half.

“The pace was on the ball, the cross made the finish, I just had to get onto it.”

It was the perfect way for Forest to bounce back after going down 2-1 to Arsenal in their season opener last Sunday.