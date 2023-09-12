Your front row seat to the best of European football

SUPPLIED: Global sports broadcaster beIN SPORTS has launched its own streaming platform - beIN SPORTS CONNECT - to ensure Kiwis have more access to global footie than ever before.

Calling all footie fans! The old ways of scraping whatever matches you can off the internet are gone. Long live the new way: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, with its 4,000+ live football matches every year, in HD, live or on-demand.

What is beIN SPORTS - and what’s the offer?

beIN SPORTS has actually been in New Zealand since 2014, partnered with SKY. But, as of July this year that partnership ended and now the global sports broadcaster has launched its own streaming platform - beIN SPORTS CONNECT - to ensure Kiwis have more access to global footie than ever before.

Good timing, too, because things are getting hot in Europe (and it’s not just the heat waves). The UEFA Champions League kicks off on 20 September with the first match opening what is expected to be this year’s Group of Death: AC Milan, Dortmund and PSG packed together, with Newcastle rounding out the group.

If you haven’t been watching the Premier League you might think Newcastle is destined for the dust against three former finalists, but the Magpies have pulled a veritable Lazarus this past year, rising from the bottom three to a fourth place finish - now in the top 10 favourites to win the Champions League by some accounts. Newcastle fans, cross your fingers tight!

Supplied beIN SPORTS is the only place to live-stream the Europa League and Europa Conference League, plus Serie A, Bundesliga and Copa Libertadores.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 1: Games to Watch

20 Sept - 04:45 - AC Milan vs. Newcastle United

20 Sept - 07:00 - Lazio vs. Atletico

20 Sept - 07:00 - PSG vs. Dortmund

20-Sep - 07:00 - Man City vs. Crvena

20-Sep - 07:00 - Barcelona vs. Antwerp

21-Sep - 04:45 - Real Madrid vs. FC Union

21-Sep - 07:00 - Bayern vs. Man Utd

21-Sep - 07:00 - Arsenal vs. PSV

But that’s only the beginning. beIN SPORTS has been out there acquiring the rights to all the best of world football. Here in New Zealand, it’s the only place to live-stream the Europa League and Europa Conference League, plus Serie A, Bundesliga and Copa Libertadores.

Speaking of which, we’re about to hit the Copa Libertadores semi-finals so if there was ever a time to tune in, it’s now. Reigning champions Flamengo are already long gone, knocked out by Olimpia who didn’t even make the semi-finals themselves! That’s left us with a near all-Brazilian free-for-all, with 2021 champions Palmeiras back for blood against heavyweights Internacional, Fluminense and Argentinians Boca Junior.

Supplied Even if you can't make a live match, just catch up by watching your favourite games on-demand before anyone has a chance to spoil the result for you.

Copa Libertadores 2023 Semi-Finals: Games to Watch

28-Sep - 13:30 (29 Sept, 10:30 NZT) - Fluminense vs. Internacional

29-Sep - 13:30 (01 Oct, 10:30 NZT) - Boca Juniors vs. Palmeiras

05-Oct - 13:30 (06 Oct, 10:30 NZT) - Internacional vs. Fluminense

06-Oct - 13:30 (07 Oct, 10:30 NZT) - Palmeiras vs. Boca Juniors

Additionally, through beIN SPORTS you’ll be able to catch select games from the EFL, SPFL (including every Old Firm derby), Carabao Cup and Ligue 1, as well as streaming club channels LFCTV, Chelsea and Arsenal TV. Add that to premium commentary and analysis and you’ve got a complete package.

Of course, it’s tricky being a football fan down here in New Zealand, with so many games on at odd times of night. UEFA is a great league to sink your teeth into thanks to its easy morning matches, and Copa Libertadores is even better.

But, even if you can’t make a live match, just catch up by watching your favourite games on-demand before anyone has a chance to spoil the result for you.

That’s the beauty of beIN SPORTS CONNECT - it’s designed for flexibility, helping football fit around your schedule. Watch your favourite team on your preferred device, catch up on any games you miss on-demand, or check out the highlights on the bus to work if you haven’t got the time.

Ready to kick things off? Click here to sign up for a seven-day free trial.