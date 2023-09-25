Marcus Rashford crashes million dollar Rolls-Royce after Manchester United win over Burnley

Marcus Rashford crashed his £700,000 (NZD$1.4m) Rolls-Royce near Manchester United’s Carrington base after his team’s 1-0 win at Burnley.

Footage was posted online by witnesses of the forward’s white luxury car looking badly damaged, with a traffic island toppled nearby.

Rashford and his team-mates had returned from Turf Moor on Saturday night on a team coach to collect their cars.

One driver who witnessed the aftermath said Bruno Fernandes had pulled up to assist Rashford as police attended the scene.

A source aware of the situation told Telegraph Sport: “Marcus was involved in an accidental collision with another vehicle on his way home from Carrington last night. Both drivers walked away unhurt. No ambulance was required.”

Rashford was described as “shaken” after his Rolls-Royce was left strewn sideways across the road as traffic was halted while the scene was attended to by officers.

No ambulances were called and no arrests were made. A Fernandes goal had secured United a much-needed win, with Rashford saying ahead of kick-off: “One good result, one good performance, can be a game-changer at this club.

“It’s a difficult position and I’m not as happy as I’d like to be, but there’s only one way to get back this happiness is to seek results,” he said.

“We know the effect that a victory can have on the team and then it’s up to the players to show consistency.”

Jon Super/AP Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (left) posted on Instagram following the accident thanking fans for the the messages (file)

Rashford reportedly owns three Rolls-Royces – the Black Badge Wraith involved in the crash, a £390,000 Black Badge Cullinan and a £560,000 Cullinan Blue Shadow.

On the field, United were in desperate search for a win following three straight defeats. They secured it on 45 minutes courtesy of captain Fernandes, who brilliantly volleyed home a first-time finish from Jonny Evans’ lofted pass.

It was United’s third win from six league games this season, leaving Vincent Kompany’s side bottom of the table with only a point so far.