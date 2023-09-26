Why World Cup hero's likely ban could be blessing in disguise for Football Ferns

Football Ferns centurion Hannah Wilkinson was shown a red card after appearing to hit an assistant referee as they lost to Chile.

Phillip Rollo is a sports reporter for Stuff

OPINION: Hannah Wilkinson’s days as the Football Ferns’ first-choice striker could be numbered.

The hero from New Zealand’s win over Norway is facing a potentially lengthy suspension from international football following an ugly incident in the team’s first outing since the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Wilkinson will forever be remembered as the player who scored the goal that gave the Football Ferns their first World Cup win.

That she scored it in front of a record Eden Park crowd on the opening night of a World Cup co-hosted by New Zealand made it even more special.

The goal on the sport’s biggest stage justified coach Jitka Klimková’s continued faith in the Melbourne City player after scoring a paltry two goals in her previous 31 appearances.

But the 119-cap veteran might not be seen in a Football Ferns shirt again any time soon.

Wilkinson was shown a straight red card after lashing out at an official early in the second half of the Football Ferns’ 3-0 defeat to Chile on Sunday (NZT), compounding a miserable result against a lesser ranked team that failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Javier Salvo/Photosport Football Ferns striker Hannah Wilkinson walks from the field after being sent off against Chile.

Down 2-0 at the time, Wilkinson reacted angrily and made contact with the arm of an assistant referee after she failed to call for a foul following a clear push in the back by a Chilean defender.

A suspension at the most severe end could put Wilkinson at risk of missing next year’s Paris Olympics, but any ban will force Klimková to explore other options up front – something she has been reluctant to do throughout her tenure despite the team’s lack of goals.

It would be a big fall from grace for Wilkinson if she was to cop a hefty ban so soon after the crowning moment of her career, but it could be a blessing in disguise for a team in desperate need of a long-term solution up front.

The Football Ferns have found the back of the net just 14 times in Klimková's 29 games in charge.

The FIFA disciplinary code calls for a suspension of at least four matches or an appropriate period of time for “unsporting behaviour towards a match official,” rising to at least 10 matches for “intimidating or threatening a match official” and at least 15 matches for “assaulting a match official, including ... hitting”.

KARANAMA RURU/STUFF Football Fern Hannah Wilkinson has painted a mural celebrating New Zealand’s victory over Norway. The mural is at Auckland United football club in Mount Roskill.

FIFA have been asked to clarify what the referee deemed Wilkinson’s offence to be in her official report.

It could come down to how much contact was made, but it won’t help Wilkinson’s cause that she did not appear to show any remorse towards the official.

She accepted her red card with no complaint but is yet to issue any form of public apology for her actions either.

Wilkinson has shown she can score on the biggest stage – she is the only New Zealand footballer to have scored at three World Cups – and she remains a prolific scorer for Melbourne City at A-League Women level.

But her overall goal scoring record at international level of 29 goals in 119 appearances does not justify automatic starts for New Zealand.

She is also 31 and entering the twilight of her career.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Hannah Wilkinson celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Norway at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Although next year’s Olympics is a major tournament, now is the time for the Football Ferns to look forward and start building towards the next World Cup – the pinnacle of the sport – in 2027.

If Wilkinson is out for any great length of time, Klimková must use this as an opportunity to develop the next generation.

That should mean promising young players like 17-year-old sensation Milly Clegg are given greater opportunities to show what they can do on the international stage.

Clegg burst onto the scene after scoring at both the Under-17 and Under-20 World Cup tournaments last year.

She finished her rookie A-League Women season as Wellington Phoenix’s top scorer and made the Football Ferns’ squad for the World Cup.

However, she did not see a single minute, even when the Football Ferns were in need of a goal against Switzerland to avoid elimination.

Clegg came on in the second half against Chile on Sunday and she created the Football Ferns’ best goal scoring opportunity when she forced a save out of Christiane Endler – the world’s best goalkeeper in 2021 – at the near post.

Clegg looks to be a real star for the future and has an eye for goal. The Western Sydney Wanderers recruit just needs time to develop.

With Wilkinson staring down the prospect of a significant ban, the time is now.