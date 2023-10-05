Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants replay after VAR howler in Spurs loss

Liverpool have received an apology after VAR officials failed to overturn a disallowed goal in a 2-1 loss at Tottenham.

Jürgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager, wants the Premier League to replay his side’s defeat by Tottenham Hotspur to correct the error that ruled out Luis Diaz’s goal.

In a significant escalation of the VAR controversy, Klopp said he had reached the conclusion as a “football person” that it was the fairest outcome to remedy what he called an “unprecedented” mistake.

Jonathan Bamber, the Merseyside club’s general counsel and director of football administration and governance, is exploring the club’s next options ahead of representations to the Premier League to void Saturday’s 2-1 result.

Liverpool received the audio surrounding Diaz’s ‘goal’ on Monday evening when the full extent of the error was established.

Klopp suggested he had already made up his mind that the result should not stand because Liverpool were not awarded a legitimate goal.

In a lengthy explanation given at Wednesday’s Europa League press conference, Klopp discussed one topic.

“The audio didn’t change it at all because I was not really interested in why things happened because I knew,” he said.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Jurgen Klopp during the match against Spurs last weekend.

“I saw the outcome, I saw the goal we scored and it didn’t count so I wasn’t now waiting for the audio and sitting there hoping I’d find out how it could happen or whatever.

“What I want to say is it’s really important that as big as football is and important as it is for us, that we really deal with it in a proper way.

“I mean that all the people involved – on-field ref, linesman, fourth official and especially now in this case VAR – they didn’t do that on purpose. We shouldn’t forget that.

“Yes, it was an obvious mistake and I think there would have been solutions for it afterwards. If not, I can say immediately, and probably some people don’t want me to say it, not as the manager of Liverpool but much more as a football person, I think the only outcome should be a replay.

“That’s how it is. It probably will not happen.

“The argument against that will probably be if you open that gate then everybody will ask for it.

“I think the situation is that unprecedented that – it didn’t happen before, I’m 56 years old and I’m 50 years in football and I’m absolutely used to, even if I don’t always deal well with it, wrong decision, difficult decisions – but something like that as far as I can remember has never happened. That’s why I think the replay would be the right thing.

PREMIER LEAGUE The Premier League has released audio of the Liverpool goal against Spurs wrongly disallowed by VAR.

“The next argument would be if it would happen again, I think a replay would be the right thing to do or the referee has the opportunity to bring both coaches together and say, ‘Sorry, we made a mistake, but we can sort it, that Liverpool score a goal and we start from there’.

“In this specific game, what makes it a bit more special obviously is that we conceded two minutes after we scored a regular goal.

“How all things depend on each other, if the other goal would have counted, we would have started in the centre of the pitch and not where it started, it would have been different. That’s one thing. That’s my view on it.”

Pushed on whether it would open the floodgates whenever there are further VAR controversies, Klopp said: “It is really that unprecedented that part of the refereeing team gave the goal and said goal.

“That is really rare, and yet it doesn’t show up on the screen on the scoresheet, and we continued with a free-kick. So that makes it completely different.”