Man United's worst home start in 93 years shows extent of Old Trafford rot

Manchester United's Mason Mount leaves the pitch after the EFL Cup fourth round defeat to Newcastle at Old Trafford this week.

It was a chant heard this week that hit the right note describing Manchester United’s plight; even more damning than supporters suggesting a manager could be sacked in the morning.

“Old Trafford is falling down...” came the song from the away end, to the tune of Johnny Cash’s Ring Of Fire.

In the space of four days, Manchester City and Newcastle fans sang at United’s demise during back-to-back 3-0 victories at a stadium that once struck fear into visiting teams.

There is still a giant banner reading “Theatre Of Dreams” which day-trippers use as a backdrop for photos, but they represent souvenirs to mark a previous era. At the moment, home performances are showing up the many weaknesses in Erik ten Hag’s team.

The defeats this week have been as bad as it has been for a while. It is their worst home start in 93 years, having lost five out of their first 10 matches of the season. It is 61 years since they lost consecutive Old Trafford matches by three or more goals.

No longer is it a fortress, a ground where victories could be relied upon. Last season, a run of 30 matches unbeaten in front of their own supporters gave Ten Hag the foundations to mount a challenge for the Premier League top four. But after going a year without a home defeat, his players have been gripped by fear, with tension from the stands seeing hundreds of millions of pounds worth of talent freeze.

Dave Thompson/AP Manchester United fans leave after Newcastle's Joe Willock scored his side's third goal during the EFL Cup fourth round win at Old Trafford this week.

From being a place where opponents were beaten before they steped on the turf, it is now the destination for teams to show how much further they have progressed than United despite Ten Hag’s heavy spending this summer.

Brighton ended United’s unbeaten run at home with a comprehensive victory led by former United forward Danny Welbeck, who at 32 outshone Rasmus Hojlund. Nottingham Forest were unlucky to lose having led 2-0 inside five minutes, but Crystal Palace and Galatasaray exposed Ten Hag’s frailties.

On the pitch, Ten Hag’s team are getting exposed by fairly simple observations from opposition analysts. Andre Onana, while a good shot-stopper, stands too far back in his goal, effectively making the target bigger for opponents.

Dave Thompson/AP Under-pressure Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag.

In central midfield, there is often just one holder protecting the defence, with Scott McTominay pushing further forward. Once the defensive midfielder is dragged left or right, there is a big hole to exploit, which teams have done successfully.

But it is also clear the aura around Old Trafford has gone for visiting teams, from the days of Sir Alex Ferguson’s players finding a way to get a result. The dramatic wins over Forest and Brentford, sparking wild celebrations, have got the team out of jail but masked how poorly they have been playing.

Fans have long been embarrassed by the condition of their famous stadium, with leaks in the roof leaving them drenched and proving that at United, when it doesn’t rain it pours. The stadium has been symbolic of the club under the Glazer family ownership where there has been plenty of commercial revenue, but eyes have been taken off the ball in other areas.

Michael Regan/Getty Images Fans have long been embarrassed by the condition of their famous stadium, Old Trafford.

“We need Daniel Radcliffe, not Jim Ratcliffe,” said Gary Neville last weekend on Sky Sports, then pointed out the state of the decaying stadium he sat in. The clip went viral. “Look at the roof in the background! Just been pointed out to me,” he wrote on his social media platform.

It will not get any easier for Ten Hag as his teams have struggled on the road too, with just one win against the top 10 away from home last season. Wins at Burnley and Sheffield United this term at least offer hope they can get something at Fulham this weekend to ease the pressure on the Dutchman. But next at home is Luton. So often thought of as a home banker, they must see it as a chance for a famous result.

United have spent around half an hour in the lead in their Premier League matches at Old Trafford this season, so the winning feeling and being in control of games is no longer there. It would still be a huge upset but if Luton were to win there, it would provide more theatre at this famous old ground.