Football’s lawmakers begin talks over first major changes to VAR system

Football’s lawmakers have begun talks over the first major changes to how Video Assistant Referees operate amid mounting calls for the system to be overhauled or scrapped.

Managers have been united in condemnation after a series of controversial decisions and the Telegraph can reveal that:

The International Football Association Board (Ifab) has begun a series of consultations over what changes should be made ahead of their first serious review of VAR since its introduction seven years ago

The game still faces another year of VAR chaos, with trials of any proposed amendments almost certain to be carried out before they are introduced

There is growing confidence one change that will be made is the introduction of semi-automatic offside ahead in the Premier League ahead of next season

The issue of VAR has dominated the Premier League this season, with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Wolves boss Gary O’Neil both furious after decisions went against their sides last weekend.

The League Managers’ Association this week called for changes to be made, with Ifab – who set the rules that national bodies such as the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) follow – confirming a fortnight ago that a “protocol review group” would examine whether it required any modification.

However, it can be revealed that consultations have already begun that will feed into the body’s work. The Telegraph has been told talks have so far been limited to a small group including representatives of Uefa and other continental confederations but they will be joined by the likes of the Premier League in the coming weeks.

Formal recommendations would then be presented to Ifab itself, potentially in time for its annual general meeting in March.

However, any proposed changes are extremely unlikely to be rolled out in time for next season, with Ifab historically having staged trials before making amendments to the Laws of the Game.

That may not be enough to appease Premier League managers amid a litany of controversial VAR decisions in the English top-flight and European matches.

That has been compounded by an inconsistent application of protocols domestically and in Europe, particularly when it comes to handball and red cards.

Any Premier League input into the consultation is likely to include lobbying for live VAR audio to be aired, with Howard Webb, the head of Professional Game Match Official Ltd (PGMOL), having previously confirmed he had been “pushing” for that.

Webb has already been forced to change PGMOL’s own communication protocols following September’s Liverpool offside goal fiasco, a saga senior figures are banking on convincing top-flight clubs to adopt semi-automatic offside next season.

This summer saw Premier League teams vote against introducing technology already in use at the World Cup and in the Champions League, however confidence is growing that clubs will vote to bring in automated offsides ahead of next season.

Stu Forster/Getty Images Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring a controversial goal against Arsenal last week.

PGMOL is also facing calls from managers for a referee to be paired with the same VAR as often as possible, as they currently are with assistant referees, and to clarify the threshold for overturning “clear and obvious” errors.

Some managers have not held back in their criticism of VAR and West Ham United’s David Moyes proclaimed on Friday that more had not spoken out because they were ignored, fined or both.

“We feel that we’re not getting an awful lot back when we’re giving it back to the officials or whoever,” he said.

“There have been a couple of big incidents that have been highlighted, but it’s mainly at the top clubs. It’s as if people don’t think that some other clubs have the same problems, the same VAR problems, the same decision-making. It doesn’t get the same highlight. We’re all pretty disappointed by what we’ve been getting back.

“We don’t want to do it because managers will be fined for speaking out of turn. Most managers don’t want to say anything about it because we know we’re locked down.

“If clubs or managers choose to have an outburst then that’s their choice and they can choose to do that.”.