Meikayla Moore replaced by uncapped teenager in Football Ferns squad

Meikayla Moore has been replaced in the Football Ferns squad.

Meikayla Moore’s Football Ferns return has been short-lived.

The Glasgow City defender has been ruled out of New Zealand’s upcoming friendlies against Colombia after suffering an unspecified injury.

Moore did not feature in Glasgow's 1-0 win over Montrose Ladies on Thursday as a result.

The untimely injury is another cruel blow for Moore, who had worked her way back into the Football Ferns for the first time since following her shock omission from the squad for the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Moore declined to stay involved as a training partner after she was overlooked for the 23-person World Cup squad.

She has been replaced in the squad to play Colombia by promising 18-year-old Wellington Phoenix winger Manaia Elliott.

Elliott's maiden Football Ferns call-up caps a meteoric rise for the teenager, who can also cover fullback.

She won a scholarship contract at the Phoenix after captaining New Zealand at the Under-17 Women's World Cup last year.

SKY SPORT Wellington Phoenix midfielder Macey Fraser buries free-kick against Western United.

After impressing club coach Paul Temple in pre-season, Elliott was handed a start in the first game of the new A-League Women season.

She scored her first goal in their emphatic 3-0 win over Western Sydney Wanderers in round two.

Elliott is one of four newcomers, joining Phoenix teammate Macey Fraser, Canberra United's Ruby Nathan and Sunderland's Katie Kitching.

Despite Moore’s withdrawal, and Claudia Bunge's unavailability due to a back injury, the Football Ferns are still relatively well covered at centre-back, which might be why coach Jitka Klimková decided against calling up another defender.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Phoenix winger Mania Elliott evades her soon-to-be Football Ferns teammate Rebekah Stott.

Phoenix pair Mackenzie Barry and Kate Taylor will provide back up behind Katie Bowen and Rebekah Sott, who were New Zealand’s first-choice defensive pairing throughout the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Colombia have suffered an even bigger injury blow of their own with star forward Linda Caicedo ruled out for the rest of 2023 after picking up a serious ankle injury while playing for Real Madrid.

Caicedo was one of the breakout stars of the World Cup and scored a spectacular goal in Colombia’s upset win over Germany.

Football Ferns – December international window

Squad

Goalkeepers: Brianna Edwards, Victoria Esson, Anna Leat

Defenders: Mackenzie Barry, Katie Bowen, Michaela Foster, Ally Green, Grace Neville, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott, Kate Taylor

Midfielders: Daisy Cleverley, Macey Fraser, Betsy Hassett, Ruby Nathan, Malia Steinmetz

Forwards: Hannah Blake, Ava Collins, Manaia Elliott, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Katie Kitching, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell

Fixtures (NZT)

Sunday, December 3, 10am: v Colombia; Estadio El Campin, Bogotá

Wednesday, December 6, 9am: v Colombia; Estadio Metropolitano de Techo, Bogotá