Karim Benzema makes history after helping Al-Ittihad dispatch Auckland City

Al-Ittihad's stardust was too strong for Auckland City in the FIFA Club World Cup opener in Jeddah.

At King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah: Al-Ittihad 3 (Romarinho 29’, N'Golo Kante 33’, Karim Benzema 40’) Auckland City 0. HT: 3-0

They say money can’t buy happiness, but it sure can equip a Saudi football club with enough firepower to dispatch an Auckland City side made up of a band of part-time players.

Al-Ittihad beat Auckland City 3-0 in the opening round of the Fifa Club World Cup in Jeddah on Wednesday morning (NZT), setting up a second round match with Egyptian side Al Ahly at the weekend.

Not that anybody should be surprised Auckland City’s record-extending 11th appearance in the tournament ended after one match.

After all, their group of teachers, real estate agents and construction workers were always going to be found out playing against a roster featuring global stars earning hundreds of millions of dollars.

That includes Frenchman Karim Benzema, who tapped in his side’s third goal of the opening half to become the first player to score in four Club World Cups.

Manu Fernandez/AP Al Ittihad's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring his side's third goal of the Fifa Club World Cup match against Auckland City in Jeddah.

He would not have scored many easier goals, although the build up, which featured a masterful back-heel from French World Cup winner N'Golo Kante, was telling in terms of the gulf between the teams.

Indeed, placed fifth in the Saudi pro league, Al-Ittihad were doing what they wanted when they wanted, despite heavy rain peppering the turf at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

To be fair, it’s not as if Auckland City went into the match with form – they were on a three-match losing run for the first time in history – and would have known it was going to take something remarkable as they laced their boots in the bowels of the stadium while the extravagant pre-match show rung out.

But they did hang tough for almost half an hour, absorbing waves of pressure and denying a side which also featured Brazil’s ex-Liverpool star Fabinho.

Manu Fernandez/AP Al Ittihad's players celebrate after teammate Ngolo Kante scored their side's second goal against Auckland City.

But with Benzema up front, Kante and Fabinho in the midfield, and impressive Brazilian Romarinho in their mix, Auckland City’s resistance inevitably ended in front of more than 50,000 fans.

It was Romarinho who got things started on his 33rd birthday, latching on to a perfectly weighted pass and firing home – via a Nathan Lobo deflection – to finish off a sweeping move.

While goalkeeper Conor Tracey, Auckland’s player-of-the-match, expertly denied Romarinho a brace a moment later, he couldn’t do a thing about the scud missile Kante fired into the back of the net from the edge of the box to double his side’s lead in the 33rd minute.

Nobody could say it hadn’t been coming. Not after Romarinho went close to scoring a beauty inside 90 seconds, when he turned and blazed a long-range shot barely wide.

Manu Fernandez/AP Al Ittihad's Hassan Kadesh, center, and Faisal Alghamdi celebrate after teammate Al Ittihad's Ngolo Kante scored their side's second goal against Auckland City in Jeddah.

Igor Coronado should have opened the scoring in the 13th minute after a poor Auckland City clearance, yet somehow rifled over from close-range.

Benzema also had fired over goal, and couldn’t get enough mustard on a shot to test Tracey, who later did brilliantly to deny Coronado a second half goal.

Auckland City failed to create any clear-cut chances, but did muster five corners, denied the hosts any further goals during an improved second half, and didn’t go into their shells and simply sit back.