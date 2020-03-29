A-League: Union threatens legal action as Perth Glory stand down players

Perth Glory owner Tony Sage faces a threat of legal action after standing down the A-League club's players.

Australia's professional footballers' union is threatening legal action against Perth Glory owner Tony Sage after he stood down the A-League club's players and staff.

Less than a week after the FFA suspended the 2019-20 A-League season until at least April 22 due to the coronavirus outbreak, Sage has stood down all of the club's players and staff.

The decision prompted an angry response from the PFA, who have promised to initiate legal proceedings if Sage doesn't reinstate players immediately.

"A fortnight ago, it was fine to relocate players to the east coast away from their families and expose them to a global pandemic," PFA chief executive John Didulica said.

1 NEWS Over 1000 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, including two children under 10.

READ MORE:

* Phoenix rocked by positive test

* Payne 'sorry' after Sydney joy ride

* Phoenix seek clarity for foreign players

* Phoenix enter 14-day quarantine

"Now, when the opportunity arises, it is considered acceptable to stop paying them."

Paul Kane Perth Glory players have been stood down by the club due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Sage is unrepentant and believes his action is no different to any other business during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The whole of the income structure of the league has stopped. There's no income," Sage told AAP.

"The FFA has stopped the league. What do they expect?

"I think all 12 clubs, 11 of them playing, will be doing the same thing in the next three days. So what are they going to do - sue everybody?"

Paul Kane Burno Fornaroli is one of Perth Glory's star players.

While Sage believes his actions will be replicated by other clubs in coming days, the PFA says it will react similarly if another club stands down its players.

"We are positioned to take the same course of action if any other A-League club owner elects to take this course of action in contravention of both the law and the sport's broader needs at this time," Didulica said.

Paul Kane Neil Kilkenny (R) of Perth Glory on the ball against Melbourne City.

Sage says the club will not receive $800,000 from their four home games and he had to take drastic action to ensure the Glory remain solvent.

He was also mindful many A-League players are coming off contract at the end of May and those from overseas or interstate would be seeking to travel home before restrictions prevent them returning.

"I want every player that wants to play for Perth Glory to play for Perth Glory next season," he said.

"But if there's no club, they can't."