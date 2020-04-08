Coronavirus: Wellington Phoenix coaching staff member who tested positive recovers

Wellington Phoenix players form a huddle. One of the club's coaches has recovered after testing positive for Covid-19.

A Wellington Phoenix coaching staff member who tested positive for Covid-19 has fully recovered, the club said on Wednesday.

The positive test result was returned on March 26, two days after the coaching and playing staff returned from Sydney, where they had been in isolation and hoping to continue the 2019-20 A-League season.

In a statement, the club advised that the staffer "was tested following their return to New Zealand as a precaution after showing minor symptoms".

"Following strict Ministry of Health advice, they immediately quarantined themselves from the public and their bubble."

He has since been reunited with his family.

The Phoenix also said that while a number of other players and staff were tested, none had returned a positive result.

Phoenix players and staff spent six nights in Sydney from March 18 to 24, and were due to remain in isolation for 14 days until April 1 before resuming action.

It was hoped the A-League could be completed behind closed doors, but those plans were abandoned as restrictions on gatherings and travel were increased on both sides of the Tasman in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Phoenix returned home on March 24, the day after it was announced that New Zealand would be placed on lockdown at Covid-19 alert level 4 for at least four weeks.

On the team's final night in Sydney, defender Tim Payne was charged with a drink-driving offence after taking a golf cart for a joyride in the company of goalkeeper Oli Sail.

Payne made a pair of apologetic media appearances on March 26, but other than a brief statement on March 28 confirming media reports that a staff member had tested positive, the club had been silent until Wednesday.

Seven of the A-League's 11 clubs have stood their players and staff down without pay, as they are entitled to do under Australian employment law. The Phoenix are understood to have joined Melbourne City, Melbourne Victory, and Sydney FC in continuing with payments.

The stand downs sparked a strong response from the players' union, Professional Footballers Australia, and at the end of last week it was announced that the clubs and the union would come together "to seek common ground the issues that confront" them in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the most pressing issues is whether the clubs will continue to receive the payments they are due under the league's broadcast deal with Fox Sports. Without that money, it will be hard for them to continue paying their employees.

Developments across the Tasman have generated plenty of interest in the club's financial situation and whether it would be willing to base itself in Australia to help the A-League resume, but the club has so far declined requests for comment.