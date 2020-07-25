Young Wellington Phoenix goalkeeper Zac Jones grateful to finally get a spot on the bench

Zac Jones has stepped up to be the Wellington Phoenix’s reserve goalkeeper with Oli Sail serving a four-match suspension.

Zac Jones thought he was going to get his chance in December 2018.

The Wellington Phoenix’s No 1 goalkeeper, Filip Kurto, was suspended after being sent off during their draw with Perth Glory.

His backup, Oli Sail, was therefore going to get a rare start against Sydney FC.

And Jones, an academy prospect who had just turned 18, was in line to sit on the bench in an A-League match for the first time.

Goalkeepers have to be patient. Only one can take the field at a time, after all. But the teenager wasn’t expecting what came next.

Instead of backing him to do a job, should the Phoenix suffer the misfortune of losing their keeper for the second week in a row, coach Mark Rudan left him behind in Wellington as the team flew across the Tasman.

In Sydney, they were joined by Ante Covic, a 43-year-old with two Socceroos caps, who had retired earlier that year after two seasons in amateur football, but signed on for a few days to sit on the bench as cover.

Covic wasn’t needed as the Phoenix won 3-1 and he was never seen again.

Rudan left at the end of the season and Kurto went with him to Western United.

The Phoenix signed All Whites stopper Stefan Marinovic to be their new No 1 and Jones, an age-group international, remained the third cab off the rank.

Last Friday, when the Phoenix played Sydney as the A-League resumed after Covid-19, he finally took that small, but important step. Sail is currently serving a four-match suspension, so the 19-year-old was required on the bench.

Ahead of that match – where he wasn’t required – Jones told Stuff he just had to “roll with it” back in 2018.

“It was a setback for me,” he said.

Supplied Ufuk Talay is ready to call on reserve goalkeeper Zac Jones if the Wellington Phoenix need him.

“I was expecting to get the call to go on the plane, but it didn't happen.

“Obviously it's tough to take,” he added.

“But you've just got to roll with it really.

“Once you're told that you're not going, you’ve just got to get on with it and keep your head down and it just gave me more motivation to work harder.”

Jones also wasn’t required as the Phoenix beat Perth Glory on Wednesday, though that’s the life of a backup goalkeeper.

But if he is needed, whether against Adelaide United on Saturday, or Western Sydney Wanderers next Friday, or beyond that, if he remains ahead of Sail in the eyes of coach Ufuk Talay, Jones is sure he is ready, after almost two years training with the Phoenix first team on a regular basis.

“I feel ready and confident that, if I do get the chance, I'll step in and do my job,” he said.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Goalkeeper Zac Jones shares a laugh after making a save during a recent Wellington Phoenix training session.

“It's good to be training in this environment and I feel like I'm improving every day.”

A reserve goalkeeper has to be ready to go at a moment’s notice, whether because the No 1 suffers an injury or is sent off, and if all goes according to plan, they typically aren’t needed at all – you just have to look at Sail, who has only been called on once in 52 bench appearances.

“You have to treat it as if you're playing and go through the motions the same as if you were going to be starting that game,” Jones said.

“I’m preparing as someone who's going to play, so that I’m ready if my time comes.”

Jones is yet to sign a professional contact with the Phoenix, even though he’s been training like one for the best part of two years, and while he would love nothing more than to put pen to paper, he is enjoying working with goalkeeper coach Paul Gothard and Marinovic and Sail, who are both contracted for next season as well.

“Gothy’s a great coach, and he pushes us every day, and Stef as well, he’s pushing me. He’s giving me advice every day and I’m just trying to pick his brain and pick Oli’s brain.

“Working with them every day has been super helpful in terms of my development.”