Wellington Phoenix goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic grounded in South Australia

Goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic was one of Wellington Phoenix’s top performers last season.

Wellington Phoenix will have to continue their preparations for the upcoming A-League season without quarantined goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic.

The New Zealand international was halfway through his 14-day stay in managed isolation at Peppers Waymouth Hotel in Adelaide when guests were notified the facility was the source of South Australia’s latest Covid-19 cluster.

Marinovic will now have to complete an additional 14 days at another MIQ facility in Adelaide before he can be released to link up with his Phoenix team-mates at their new base in Wollongong.

The 2020-21 campaign is due to kickoff on December 27.

“Unfortunately Stefan had his quarantine window reset, so he’ll end up doing 21 days not 14,” general manager David Dome said.

“When we were looking at booking the flights for Stefan back into Australia, one was via South Australia and one was via Sydney direct.

“The one in South Australia, on the face of it, got him there one week earlier but at that time of course South Australia had zero Covid-19 cases, so we thought that was the best option.

“In the end it’s hugely disappointing for everybody that he’s now had to extend it and he’ll end up coming into camp at the same time as if we’d booked him through New South Wales. But you make your decisions with the best knowledge at that time.”

Marinovic touched down in Australia last week after spending the A-League offseason in Germany.

His prolonged absence leaves the Phoenix with just one contracted goalkeeper on the ground in Wollongong, back-up Oli Sail.

Zac Jones, who provided cover for Marinovic at the end of last season, was not offered a professional contract for 2020-21 and has since parted ways with the club.

Phoenix forward Ulises Davila is also in managed isolation in Sydney after arriving from Mexico but at this stage will only be required to do the mandatory 14 days.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Stefan Marinovic makes a sprawling save during last season’s elimination final.

The Phoenix have 20 players signed on for the upcoming season following the recent additions of All Whites Clayton Lewis, James McGarry and Matthew Ridenton, as well as Australian age-group representatives Joshua Laws and Mirza Muratovic.

Dome said the club is also in advanced talks with an undisclosed foreign striker to replace departed marquee Gary Hooper, understood to be former Brighton & Hove Albion forward Tomer Hemer, although getting the targeted players’ family into Australia has complicated negotiations.

“We’re a long way down the track with the last signing and it really is that detail around the family accompanying him,” he said.

Dome said he was confident the Phoenix have recruited a squad capable of challenging for the top six.

A draw for the 2020-21 A-League season is expected to be released next week.