Kiwi W-League influx continues as Perth Glory snap up New Zealand trio

Former New Zealand under-20 captain Malia Steinmetz has signed with Perth Glory for the coming W-League season.

The Wellington Phoenix may have missed out on a place in the coming W-League season, but New Zealand football supporters will still have plenty of players to follow.

Perth Glory have confirmed the signings of Lily Alfeld, Liz Anton, and Malia Steinmetz, boosting the number of Kiwis across the league to seven following the previously-confirmed transfers of Annalie Longo, Claudia Bunge (both Melbourne Victory), Olivia Chance (Brisbane Roar), and Paige Satchell (Canberra United).

Defender Anton and midfielder Steinmetz both made their Football Ferns debuts in 2017, while goalkeeper Alfeld has been selected in Ferns squads without taking the field.

The trio have been strong performers in the ISPS Handa Women’s Premiership for Auckland (Alfeld and Anton) and the Northern Lights (Steinmetz) and Glory coach Alex Epakis believes that they will prove to be equally successful in the W-League.

"To have all three girls make the move from New Zealand to Perth is very exciting for me and the club," he said.

"They each bring an exceptional attitude and are looking forward to playing a big part within the team once they get out of quarantine.

"Lily brings a lot of experience as a goalkeeper having played everything from US College to international football and her leadership and quality at the back is going to be an integral ingredient to ensuring we are strong and well set up.

"I have no doubt she will be a huge influence within the team, and we are excited to have her on board this season.

"Liz has all the qualities and ability to be a real focal point in our defensive set up.

"She is comfortable with the ball at her feet and makes good decisions to go forward, but is equally strong in her defensive tasks.

"She comes with good international experience from the New Zealand under-17, under-20 and senior national team and seems to be a very focused individual who is ready to make a good impression within the competition this season.

Getty Images Lily Alfeld has signed with Perth Glory for the coming W-League season.

"I have coached against Malia previously and having admired her for some time, am really excited to have the opportunity to coach her.

"She is strong, ball-winning midfielder with great passing qualities.

"As a previous New Zealand Under-20 captain and current member of the senior squad, Malia brings a wealth of leadership qualities and I think she will be a real asset to the team both on and off the field."