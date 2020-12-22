False start: Wellington Phoenix A-League opener postponed

Wellington Phoenix will not play until the New Year, after their opening game against Brisbane Roar was postponed.

But newly-appointed captain Ulises Dávila can see a silver lining in the short delay as it will give the Phoenix more time to prepare.

“We are trying to be as fit as possible after the quarantine so it’s a chance to get more ready with these four or five days and I think it will be good to have more days to prepare,” Dávila said.

WELLINGTON PHOENIX The Wellington Phoenix will look to win over Wollongong fans ahead of the new A-League season, Ufuk Talay says.

A-League organisers were forced to make sweeping changes to the fixture list on the eve of the 2020-21 campaign on Tuesday after states shut their borders to travellers from New South Wales following the latest outbreak of Covid-19 in Sydney’s northern beaches.

READ MORE:

* Wellington Phoenix young guns Ben Waine and Sam Sutton ready for the challenge ahead

* A-League season in disarray amid Sydney Covid-19 cluster

* El capitán: Mexican star Ulises Dávila to lead Wellington Phoenix in A-League



The Phoenix were originally scheduled to play the Roar at Dolphin Stadium in Redcliffe on December 29 but will now start the season against reigning champions Sydney FC at Wollongong’s WIN Stadium, their adopted home, on January 2.

Ufuk Talay’s men have set up camp in Wollongong due to the travel restrictions between New Zealand and Australia.

The Roar clash is one of five Phoenix fixtures impacted by the changes to the draw. Their games against Western United on January 12, Melbourne Victory on January 16, Melbourne City on January 22 and Perth Glory on January 27 have all been pushed back until later in the season.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Mexican star Ulises Davila was appointed captain of Wellington Phoenix ahead of the new season.

“For us for sure we wanted to play the first game, but we have to wait only four more days to play against Sydney so it’s not a big change for us. The team is prepared and the team is ready to start the season,” Dávila said.

“In January it was seven or eight games but at this moment it might be four or five, so that will be good for us to get ready, to be better recovered from the games. But the team will adapt to any circumstance and I think we can deal with this.”

The A-League season opener between Western Sydney Wanderers and newcomers Macarthur FC has been unaffected by the fixture changes and will go ahead as planned at Bankwest Stadium on December 27.

The Phoenix will get their first shot at Macarthur at Campbelltown Stadium on January 9, then will host the Newcastle Jets in Wollongong on January 24 and travel to play the Central Coast Mariners on January 31.

“We gained a significant amount of knowledge from the staging of the 2019-20 season which enabled us to move quickly and respond to these latest changes,” head of leagues Greg O’Rourke said.

“We’ve mapped out the next month in light of the latest restrictions, and our focus remains on delivering the best possible football experience for every one of our 218 games between now and June 2021.

“We’re five days out from the start of an historic season and we are all ready for the summer of football to begin.”