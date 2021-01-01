Ulises Dávila wants to create history after staying loyal to Wellington Phoenix

Like many of his Wellington Phoenix team-mates, Mexican star Ulises Dávila had offers to play elsewhere after his stellar A-League season last year.

But when his agent informed him of the overseas interest at the end of the 2019-20 campaign, Dávila made it very clear that his intention was to return to the Phoenix to see out the final year of his contract.

He said he felt indebted to Ufuk Talay for taking a punt on him when other coaches did not, after failing to set the Indian Super League alight during a brief spell with Delhi Dynamos.

WELLINGTON PHOENIX Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay wants to hit the ground running against Sydney FC.

“When all these things started to come I said to Uffie, ‘Uffie, if you want me back then I will do everything to go back’. My family is happy there and I’m happy there. For sure, you always listen to these things, but in my mind it was always to come back to the Phoenix,” Dávila said.

“Uffie trusted me when other people maybe didn't. He gave me that confidence so I said I really want to complete my contract and respect my contract, and when I finish my contract we will see what next but in my mind it was always to complete the contract and come back to finish the job.”

After sticking by the club, the mercurial Dávila was appointed Phoenix captain for 2020-21. Although he was taken aback by Talay's decision, the 29-year-old said he was honoured to succeed Steven Taylor as skipper.

He is soon to be joined by his wife and son, who are currently in New Zealand serving two weeks in managed isolation before travelling onto Australia, which should give him a boost off the pitch too.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Ulises Davila skips clear of Sydney midfielder Paulo Retre.

“It’s very important to be with them because my boy is only nine months [old], and I've been away from him for four months or more. It’s tough. I love football also but for sure I want to have my family here so we can enjoy this nice country like we did in New Zealand.”

Dávila scored 12 goals for the Phoenix last season, making it the most prolific spell of his professional career. But looking ahead to the new campaign, he said he was aiming for more assists and was excited to link up with new striker Tomer Hemed – a player he believed has the potential to make a major impact.

The Israeli international has joined the Phoenix after a season with English Championship club Charlton Athletic but previously played for Brighton and Hove Albion, helping them win promotion to the Premier League before making 16 appearances in the top-flight.

Dávila said the pair have already formed a connection away from the pitch as Hemed speaks Spanish, having spent five years living in Spain when he played for La Liga clubs Mallorca and Almería between 2011 and 2015.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Ulises Davila is brought down by Sydney's Alexander Baumjohann.

“He’s an amazing guy. He can speak Spanish so it’s easy for me. We have been talking a lot and we have a good friendship, and I’ve told him ‘Tomer you have to score many goals’. But I think he’s a top player, he’s proved that and he will be amazing for us,” Dávila said.

“He’s excited to be here and has the same ambition as everyone. He has the ambition to make an impact and to be one of the best players in the league and for sure the top scorer. We are glad to have him here.”

Despite losing the likes of Taylor, Liberato Cacace, Gary Hooper and Matti Steinmann in the off-season having to relocate to Wollongong due to the travel restrictions between Australia and New Zealand, Dávila believed the Phoenix still had the experience and quality to mount a serious challenge for the league title.

He said the main objective was to improve on last season's third place finish, which would guarantee a return to the playoffs for the third straight year.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Phoenix forward Ulises Davila scored five goals from the spot last season.

“All the people said we made history to be in third place last season and for sure the break because Covid-19 didn’t help us, but it’s no excuse and this season we will try to be in the top six and our ambition is the same; to have a better year than the last one and try to be in second place.

“But the main goal is to make the playoffs and look for the championship. We are not starting from nothing like the last season. We are in a good position.”

The Phoenix open the season against defending champions Sydney FC at their adopted home of WIN Stadium in Wollongong on Saturday night after their first game against Brisbane Roar was postponed.