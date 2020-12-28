Wellington Phoenix midfielder Reno Piscopo ruled out of opening game

Wellington Phoenix have been dealt an injury blow on the eve of the new A-League season.

Coach Ufuk Talay has confirmed midfielder Reno Piscopo will miss the opening game against reigning champions Sydney FC in Wollongong on Saturday night after picking up a calf injury in pre-season.

Although the injury is only minor, Talay is taking no risks with one of his most exciting young prospects and has already ruled the skilful Australian under-23 international out of contention for selection.

He said Piscopo could also miss the Phoenix’s second game against newcomers Macarthur FC on January 9 but should be back for their third game against Newcastle Jets on January 24.

“Reno is injured with a calf injury so he won’t be available for the first game,” Talay said.

“He possibly might miss the first two games but it’s good that we have that break on the weekend of the 16th-17th and hopefully he’ll be available for game three.”

STUFF Phoenix recruit Clayton Lewis hopes to play his way back into the All Whites.

One of the Phoenix’s newbies will likely slot into the advanced midfield role in Piscopo’s absence, with Clayton Lewis and Mirza Muratovic in contention to make their competitive debuts for the club against the Sky Blues.

Lewis, a 15-cap All White, has never played in the A-League, while Muratovic made seven appearances for Brisbane Roar last season.

The Phoenix were originally scheduled to begin the season away to Brisbane on Tuesday night but the game was postponed after Queensland closed its border to travellers from New South Wales following the re-emergence of Covid-19 in Sydney's northern beaches.

Piscopo is the only major injury concern ahead of game one although marquee signing Tomer Hemed is part of a small group still working their way up to full match fitness.

Hemed played 15 minutes in their final pre-season game against Newcastle after spending two weeks in managed isolation. Talay said he will make call on the Israeli's involvement closer to Saturday's game.

“He’s pretty fit actually in the sense of how is body is but obviously he needs game minutes in his legs,” he said. “But the season is long and we’ve got to make sure we build him up and get him ready to start playing.”