Wellington Phoenix aim to hit the ground running in first game against Sydney FC

Alex Rufer fires a shot from the edge of the box during an encounter with Sydney FC last season.

Coach Ufuk Talay is hoping the relocated Wellington Phoenix can start the new A-League season better than they did the previous one as he seeks an elusive first win over his former club Sydney FC.

The Phoenix lost the first four games of Talay’s tenure last season but bounced back to achieve their highest-ever finish before they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

Although they are wanting to make a fast-start, the Phoenix have been handed a difficult first assignment against the reigning champions at their adopted home in Wollongong on Saturday after their original opening game against Brisbane Roar was postponed.

WELLINGTON PHOENIX Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay wants to hit the ground running against Sydney FC.

The Phoenix drew one and lost two of their three clashes with Sydney last season but played some of their best football against the Sky Blues and were left to rue a horror miss by the usually reliable Ulises Dávila in their 2-2 stalemate.

“I don’t think I want to start the way we started last season with the four losses. It makes life a lot tougher towards the back end of the season with the points that you’ve given away,” Talay said.

“If I look at those four games, if we had got at least seven points we probably could’ve finished in a higher position than we did finish, so it’s very important that we start off strong, and what a great occasion to play last year’s champions.

“The boys will definitely be up for it. Pre-season has been good, playing some A-League opponents in Australia, and also not having to start from scratch has been really important for us, building on what we achieved last season.”

The Phoenix will be without injured midfielder Reno Piscopo for Saturday's opening game, while Talay said he was prepared to ease his two late arrivals; Dávila and marquee signing Tomer Hemed, off the bench.

STUFF Phoenix recruit Clayton Lewis hopes to play his way back into the All Whites.

Dávila and Hemed were both forced to spend two weeks in managed isolation after travelling from Mexico and England respectively, and newly-appointed captain Dávila did not feature at all in pre-season.

Talay said new signings Clayton Lewis and Mirza Muratovic were both in contention to replace Piscopo but there was a chance they could both start if Dávila did not.

“There’s a few players that have come through quarantine and they have had less of a pre-season than others, so they will take time but I don’t think they will take a long time,” Talay said.

“They’re training fully with the squad, which is important, and the main thing is we can hopefully get them game time to build them up a bit quicker but the boys who have been here from day one have had a really good pre-season so I’m hoping they’re ready for a big challenge.”

Sydney have the most stable squad in the league but are yet to replace top-scoring English striker Adam le Fondre. Olyroo Trent Buhagiar is poised to partner All Whites star Kosta Barbarouses in a pacey front two.

Wellington Phoenix v Sydney FC

WIN Stadium, Wollongong; Saturday 7:05pm.