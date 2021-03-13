Away daze: It's a year since Wellington Phoenix played at home

When Wellington Phoenix tackle Western Sydney Wanderers on Monday night, it will be a full year since they played an A-League game in Wellington. Three hundred and sixty-five days since Ulises Davila, Gary Hooper and David Ball scored to help New Zealand’s only professional football club defeat Melbourne Victory 3-0 in surreal circumstances at Sky Stadium.

The Phoenix’s A-League season had been thrown into disarray on the eve of the March 15 game in Wellington last year.

As Covid-19 case numbers worsened across the globe, the New Zealand and Australian governments announced just hours before kickoff that travellers arriving in each country would be required to self-isolate for two weeks.

Victory players were on the bus to Sky Stadium when they learned they would not make it home in time to beat the deadline as they were not scheduled to fly home until the next day.

“What means isolation? I don't know what that means,” a perplexed Victory coach Carlos Salvachua said after the game. “Somebody who knows more than me, explain to me please.”

Phoenix assistant coach Chris Greenacre this week said the coaching staff did their best to shelter players from the news in the lead-up to the round 23 fixture, worried it would put them off their game. But in the background, the club was making arrangements to move the team to Australia, where the competition was based, in an effort avoid repeated periods of isolation.

The situation had changed drastically in the 48 hours leading up to Phoenix’s last game in Wellington.

When head coach Ufuk Talay appeared at his pre-match press conference at Martin Luckie Park in Berhampore, he was bombarded with questions regarding the travel arrangements of star player Davila, who was due to travel to Mexico for the birth of his first child.

At that stage, there had been only five confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand. Talay said the club would not stand in Davila’s way, having previously granted the former Chelsea signee a leave of absence for the birth.

But by the time the March 15 game rolled around, Davila had made the difficult decision to remain with the team in order to complete the final six games of the regular season.

Travel plans quickly began revolving around Australia, not Mexico. Just 45 minutes before kickoff, there was talk about joining Melbourne Victory on a chartered flight to Australia that night, Greenacre said.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Phoenix striker David Ball runs off after scoring against Melbourne Victory during their last game in Wellington.

But he knew he couldn't tell the players about this just before they went out onto the pitch.

“You’re holding all your cards, you want all the boys to focus on the game, which they did, we had a terrific performance and got a fantastic result,” Greenacre said. “The whole night was a fantastic night but in the back of our minds we kind of knew this could be potentially the last time we were going to be at Sky Stadium.”

The Phoenix ended up leaving on Wednesday, heading to a remote training facility outside Sydney.

They yo-yoed across the ditch several times before setting up base in Wollongong. The players train at the local university and play out of WIN Stadium, home to the St George Illawarra Dragons rugby league team.

Some players and staff members have been joined by their partners and families, but not all of them. Most are renting houses, but they also had the option to stay at the university campus.

“I don’t think we realised what was going to happen,” vice captain Alex Rufer said. “It took us all by surprise.”

A year on, the players miss their home base. “To be honest it’s gone pretty fast but it is crazy that it’s been a year since we last played in Wellington,” Rufer said. “We miss it massively.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images The Phoenix have not played in front of their own supporters since March 15, 2020.

Financially, Covid-19 has hit the Phoenix hard. An analysis conducted by KPMG, the accounting firm that is now the club’s front-of-shirt sponsor, for Sport New Zealand last year projected the Phoenix’s typical $1 million annual loss would blow out to $3.3 million as a result of the pandemic.

But it's also created some psychological challenges as well.

When they played in Wellington last March, the Phoenix beat Victory, notching up their fourth win in a row. But in the 17 games they have played since leaving New Zealand, they have won just four times, highlighting just how valuable home advantage really was.

The team have tried to find creative ways to attract support in Wollongong, even busing a group of Mexican supporters to WIN Stadium to cheer on Davila, the only Mexican player to play in the A-League. They will do the same for Monday’s game in Parramatta, bringing in the local Jewish community after signing Israeli international Tomer Hemed.

But there's a big difference between the ring-ins and the 10,000-strong crowds the Phoenix are used to.

“Our Phoenix supporters are very, very loud and they are like an extra man,” Rufer said. “But to be perfectly honest, the fans here in Wollongong have been brilliant. It’s been hard to adapt but we’re used to it now and hopefully we can have full stadiums again.”

Mike Owen/Getty Images Phoenix captain Ulises Davila lines up a shot from distance.

They had hoped to back in a month or two. A run of three home games in April and May had been pencilled in for Sky Stadium and Eden Park as the Phoenix continued to hold out hope for a trans-Tasman bubble opening up before the current season ended.

But until a travel bubble materialises, the club is resigned to playing their remaining regular season home games in Wollongong.

If the Phoenix can build on their recent win and crack the playoffs in June for a third consecutive year, they will have done it without playing a single game in their own country.

“It’s a one in a million time at the moment and massively different to usual, but there’s no reason why we can’t,” Rufer said.