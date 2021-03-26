The Wellington Phoenix have as large a Kiwi presence right now as they ever have had

Tim Payne is one of six Kiwis regularly starting for the Wellington Phoenix this season.

ANALYSIS: There are a couple of questions that have been asked about the Wellington Phoenix ever since Terry Serepisos brought them into being back in 2007.

As New Zealand’s only professional men’s football club, are they giving enough opportunities to Kiwi players?

And as New Zealand’s only professional men’s football club, to what extent should handing out those opportunities be one of their primary aims.

The answers to both have varied over the years, depending on who has been in charge, how active the All Whites have been – and whether the A-League has accommodated international windows – and what players have been available.

But for just the second time in 14 seasons they have given Kiwis more than 50 per cent of the available minutes, as of the end of Wednesday night’s win over Melbourne Victory, which marked the halfway point of their 2020-21 campaign.

And given where they were as recently as three seasons ago – fielding a lone Kiwi in their starting XI for the first time in their history, early in the short-lived reign of Darije Kalezić – that’s an accomplishment worth recognising.

With Steven Taylor now back in the fold, Ufuk Talay’s first-choice combination has a settled look to it and includes six New Zealanders: Goalkeeper Oli Sail, the only one of the group not to have played for the All Whites; defenders Louis Fenton, James McGarry, and Tim Payne; and midfielders Clayton Lewis and Alex Rufer.

Teenage forward Ben Waine made it seven starters for a while in recent weeks, before Israeli international Tomer Hemed regained his fitness – and found his goal-scoring touch – taking the Kiwi influence at the Phoenix to a level it had only touched eight times previously in the A-League – twice during their second season and six times during their sixth.

That sixth campaign – the 2012-13 season – remains the benchmark, with Kiwis accounting for 53 per cent of the available minutes and finishing as six of the top 11 players when ranked by minutes played.

It was a far cry from the situation five seasons later under Kalezic, where Kiwis accounted for just 30 per cent of the available minutes, and only three cracked the top 11.

But just three years on from that nadir, they're in with a shot of setting a new record.

As things stand, Kiwis have accounted for 52 per cent of the available minutes this season and there are six of them among the 11 most-used players – the same ones that are established as starters.

A player who plays 90 minutes in a match accounts for 9.1 per cent of the available minutes, so as long as those six stay starting – the biggest threat is probably to Lewis and Rufer, from Australian dynamo Cam Devlin – they will have a good chance to grow that number.