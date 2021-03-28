Defensive mistake sees Wellington Phoenix gift victory to new boys Macarthur

​Wellington Phoenix were left to rue a costly defensive error after falling to a lethargic 1-0 defeat against A-League newcomers Macarthur on Sunday.

Macarthur midfielder Denis Genreau punished the Phoenix for a sloppy clearance to score the game’s only goal in the 65th minute, following a cagey first half bereft of clear chances at WIN Stadium in Wollongong.

Genreau was on hand to put away the follow-up effort when a deflected cross from Ivan Franjic forced Oli Sail to bat away an inadvertent back pass from team-mate Tim Payne but only into the path of Genreau.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Macarthur midfielder Denis Genreau celebrates after scoring the breakthrough goal against the Phoenix.

“It was a very, very tight game. Both teams were very disciplined without the ball. We created the better chances within the game and I think a defensive error led to the goal and we walked away with a 1-0 loss,” Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay said.

Sunday’s game, the Phoenix’s third in eight days, won’t live long in the memory as two strong defences cancelled each other out for large periods, even after the Phoenix lost Steven Taylor to an early leg injury.

“He played a ball out to Louis [Fenton] early on and just felt his quad get a little bit tight so it was one of those ones where he probably could’ve kept going but we don’t want him out for a long time.”

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Alex Rufer and Loic Puyo vie for possession during Sunday's match between the Phoenix and Macarthur.

The Phoenix matched Macarthur with 13 shots but Talay’s men could only manage two on target – both easily saved by goalkeeper Adam Federici – and were caught in offside positions on eight occasions.

“It was obviously the third game in seven [eight] days and I don’t think we played with the same intensity as we have in the last couple of games.

“It was a little bit warmer playing at four o’clock [local time] so it was a little bit of a slow tempo.

“There were times when we could’ve penetrated but we decided to keep possession of the ball and I think we could’ve been more positive with it and braver with it.”

The lively Ben Waine provided some much-needed energy off the bench and created two of the Phoenix’s best chances by delivering dangerous crosses in from the right for fellow substitutes Jaushua Sotirio and Charles Lokoli-Ngoy but they were unable to provide the finishing touch required to find a late equaliser.

“I think Waineo did a fantastic job on the right hand-side. He’s played as a winger previously and he put some good deliveries into the box. There was one where if we had someone attacking it we could’ve equalised.”

Their seventh defeat of the season has left the Phoenix languishing in ninth place, four points adrift of the top six.

They have played two games more than the three teams directly above them on the table and face the high-flying Melbourne City on Easter Monday.

“It hurts us but at the same time there’s a lot more games and a lot of teams we haven’t played. We haven’t played Western United and we haven’t played Adelaide and we still have to play Perth a couple of times,” Talay said.

“There’s still games there and it’s very important that we maximise those games that we still need to play.”

Macarthur 1 (Denis Genreau 65’) Wellington Phoenix 0

HT: 0-0