Wellington Phoenix lose Steven Taylor to injury ahead of Melbourne City clash

Wellington Phoenix will start their fourth different centre-back combination against the A-League’s best attack after key defender Steven Taylor was ruled out of Monday’s clash with the high-flying Melbourne City.

Coach Ufuk Talay confirmed Taylor would miss at least the next two games after straining a quad muscle in his leg inside the first 10 minutes of their most recent defeat to Macarthur.

With Luke DeVere (knee) and Liam McGing (shoulder) already sidelined with injuries, either Joshua Laws or Te Atawhai Hudson-Wihongi would start alongside Tim Payne in a reshuffled back four at WIN Stadium in Wollongong.

STUFF

Attacking midfielder Reno Piscopo was also “highly unlikely” to return from the calf injury that kept him out of the 1-0 defeat to Macarthur.

“Tayls won’t be available for the game on Monday evening and at this stage Reno is touch-and-go, but I believe highly unlikely to be available as well,” Talay said.

“Tayls had a grade one strain in his quad so he will miss a couple of weeks at this stage, but he’s tracking well, he’s been on his feet the last couple of days which is good news for us, and I might bring him back a little earlier, but at the same time we need to be cautious that we don’t bring him back too early.”

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Joshua Laws is poised to start alongside Tim Payne in central defence but coach Ufuk Talay said Te Atawahi Hudson-Wihongi was also in contention to replace Steven Taylor.

DeVere and Laws began the season as the Phoenix’s first-choice centre-back partnership and played six games together before their respective injuries saw Talay turn to a combination of McGing and Payne for the following six games.

Taylor then started alongside Payne in the last two games after rejoining the Phoenix from Indian Super League club Odisha but was forced to come off the field after injuring himself while passing the ball.

Talay felt the lack of consistency in defence had hurt the Phoenix this season. They remain stuck in 10th place, four points adrift of the top-six, and have regularly leaked soft goals, including the one that decided last weekend’s defeat.

“It’s hurt us a lot with players coming in and out, and I’m a big believer is consistency and you’d notice that when we did have the same backline for two or three weeks in a row we got some results, and I think that’s one of the biggest issues that we’ve had this season.”

Taylor’s injury is a big blow for the Phoenix ahead of Monday’s game against the in-form City, who have scored a league-high 27 goals in 13 games and had won six in a row prior to their defeat against Western United.

Lethal striker Jamie Maclaren has been directly involved in 17 of City’s goals, scoring 12 and registering five assists.

“Even though they lost their last game against Western United, I think they’re the in-form team currently in the competition,” Talay said.

“They’re a very fluid team, they play some really good attacking football and they have got some really good players that can hurt you.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for our players and step up and showcase themselves and what they can do. I still believe we’re a good football team, we’ve played some really good football at times but the inconsistency of players being in and out has hurt us this season.”

Wellington Phoenix v Melbourne City

WIN Stadium, Wollongong; Monday, 9:10pm