Brilliant Ulises Davila unable to bail out Wellington Phoenix in narrow defeat

​They call him El Mago but not even a moment of magic from captain Ulises Davila could prevent Wellington Phoenix from falling victim to the most dangerous team in A-League.

Their top-six hopes took a further hit when Marco Tilio came off the bench and scored in the 83rd minute to secure a topsy-turvy 3-2 win for Melbourne City at WIN Stadium in Wollongong on Monday, despite the Phoenix drawing level twice through Tomer Hemed and Davila.

Davila looked to have salvaged a hard-fought point for the Phoenix, in a game where both teams combined for 54 shots, when he picked his spot from the edge of the area and curled a sublime left-footed shot past goalkeeper Tom Glover.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Phoenix captain Ulises Davila is congratulated after scoring early in the second half.

But the free-scoring City, who had a field day against a weakened Phoenix defence missing injured centre-back Steven Taylor, weren’t done yet and went ahead for a third and final time when Tilio met a perfectly-weighted cross from Connor Metcalfe to score the match-winning goal with seven minutes remaining.

“I’m sure if you were a neutral it would’ve been a great game but we were on the wrong side of it again,” Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay said.

“We created opportunities to score, they created a lot of opportunities to score as well and they capitalised with the three goals and we only scored two so we walked away with zero points.”

Curtis Good fired City in front when he outmuscled Tim Payne at a corner-kick in the 17th minute – the sixth time the Phoenix have conceded a goal from a corner this season.

“It’s stuff that we work on on the paddock in training and it’s disappointing to concede soft goals like that.

“When teams play around you, like they scored with the third goal, which I believe was a good goal, [it’s easier to take] but when you concede soft goals like that it’s very hard to win games.”

Tomer Hemed pulled the Phoenix level in the 39th minute when he swept home from the penalty spot following a first-time cross in from the left from David Ball but City responded immediately through Golden Boot leader Jamie Maclaren to take a 2-1 lead into halftime.

Oli Sail was excellent in the Phoenix goal and pulled off eight saves including a heroic effort to deny Craig Noone in a two-on-one situation moments before Davila scored his sixth goal of the season to restore parity.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Phoenix defender Tim Payne looks on dejected after being outmuscled by Curtis Good for the opening goal.

“We’re lucky to have Ulises at Wellington Phoenix,” Talay said. “He’s a great addition to the A-League and I think he’s probably the best foreigner in the competition.”

Metcalfe continued to pull the strings in City’s midfield and came away with two assists; incepting a wayward pass from Alex Rufer and freeing Maclaren for the second goal before putting it on a plate for Tilio for the third.

Monday’s defeat leaves the Phoenix in 10th place, seven points adrift of the playoff line, and they have played at least one game more than the four teams directly above them on the table.

“We trailed twice and came back twice, which was good from the boys, they showed good attitude and good spirit to get back into the game, but then we conceded a third when I think I still felt we could’ve dealt with the situation a lot better.

“We needed three points tonight to stay close to the top six.”

Melbourne City 3 (Curis Good 17’, Jamie Maclaren 45’, Marco Tilio 83’) Wellington Phoenix 2 (Tomer Hemed 39’, Ulises Davila 56’)

HT: 2-1