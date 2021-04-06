Wellington Phoenix trying to play two home matches in New Zealand once bubble opens

The Wellington Phoenix have been based in Wollongong this season and have adopted the local colours, but with a trans-Tasman bubble soon to open, they could play at home before the end of the season.

The confirmation of a trans-Tasman travel bubble opening on April 19 has opened up the possibility of the Wellington Phoenix playing “up to two” matches in New Zealand before the end of the A-League season.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Phoenix said they would continue to base themselves out of Wollongong in New South Wales, but have “been working on a plan to have the team and support staff return”.

“This includes travel logistics, liaising with ticket providers and investigating accommodation arrangements for all the teams involved."

“With this announcement today, these plans can now be accelerated.

“We hope to be able to make a further announcement shortly regarding the team’s ability to return to New Zealand.”

The Phoenix currently have fixtures scheduled until May 16, including two more at their temporary WIN Stadium home in Wollongong, with details of a further four, including two home matches, still to be announced.

Those two home matches, against Perth Glory and Western United, are the ones in line to be played in New Zealand.

Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay is off contract at the end of this season, but has been offered an extension.

In their statement the Phoenix said they wished to stress “that no definitive decision on a return has been made as yet, particularly as there are a range of factors involved in this decision – not just for the club but the A-League in a wider sense, due to the risks involved in travelling to another country and the possibility of further Covid outbreaks in either country”.

