How 'lovely kid' Ben Waine became Wellington Phoenix's deadliest finisher

He’s the smiling assassin.

Ask anyone involved at Wellington Phoenix Football Club about Ben Waine and they will tell you the 19-year-old striker is a “lovely kid”.

That is how coach Ufuk Talay described Waine prior to Sunday’s dramatic 2-1 win over Adelaide United.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Ben Waine scored for the fourth straight game when he netted in the second half against Adelaide United on Sunday.

But with four goals in as many games, the latest Wellington Phoenix Football Academy product to shine in the A-League, following in the footsteps of Sarpreet Singh and Liberato Cacace, has also got a ruthless streak that transcends his humble personality.

READ MORE:

* Phoenix stun Adelaide after Tomer Hemed scores from the spot in stoppage time

* Wellington Phoenix coach wants to keep teens grounded after combining for late goal

* Teenage dream: Wellington Phoenix young guns combine for late winner



“The opportunities he’s getting he is scoring, which is great. You want to be ruthless in front of goal,” Talay said.

“He looks like a lovely kid but at the same time he’s playing a game of football where he’s expected to do certain things.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Ben Waine celebrates with team-mates after scoring the equaliser in the 58th minute.

“Your personality off the field, everyone is always a little bit different. You can still be a good person and a kind person but once you’re on the field you’re out there to do a job, and it comes from within to be able to put yourself into challenges and put yourself about.”

On Sunday, Waine became just the fourth player in club history to score in four consecutive games when he netted in the 58th minute during the last-gasp victory, sealed by a 97th minute penalty from Tomer Hemed.

The former Hutt International Boys’ School student continued his rich vein of form to take the ball around Adelaide goalkeeper Joe Gauci before firing a shot into the back of the net to write himself into Phoenix folklore alongside captain Ulises Davila, Roy Krishna and Jeremy Brockie.

STUFF Phoenix striker David Ball predicts bright future for young team-mate Ben Waine.

“That’s why he’s up there. It’s his job to score goals and for us, it’s very pleasing. It’s not just the goals, it’s the work that he does off the ball when we’re pressing; covering spaces and holding up the ball,” Talay said after the match.

“Strikers feed off scoring goals and I just hope he continues down that path.”

The second-half strike took Waine’s season goal tally to six, one less than Central Coast Mariners rising star Alou Kuol, who has just signed a deal with Bundesliga club Stuttgart, but one more than Hemed, who has Premier League pedigree from his time with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Waine’s finishing has been deadly. His six goals have come from just seven shots on target.

He is averaging one every 137.2 minutes – the best strike rate in the squad, and better than even Macarthur marksman Matt Derbyshire, who is second on the Golden Boot charts with 11 goals, but is only scoring at a rate of one every 147.5 minutes.

Talay said Waine was benefiting from the hard work he puts in at training every week. He appears to be a near certainty for selection in the OlyWhites, having helped the team qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

“Waineo is one of those young boys that works really hard at training, he always does some extra stuff with Greenie [assistant coach Chris Greenacre] and I'm very pleased with the way he’s growing,” Talay said.

“He has grown as well, in stature. You can see he’s holding up the ball and bringing in players as well, so he’s bringing in a lot of new attributes into his game.”

Waine is one of more than a dozen Phoenix players who are out of contract at the end of the season, but Talay made it clear the club was keen to keep hold of their latest teenage sensation, even though they might have some competition for his signature based off his sparkling form.

“Ben has always been promising, that’s why he's been with the squad even before my time. He made his debut the season before I came in but it’s very important [that we keep hold him].

“We rely on our academy to produce players and give players opportunities so it’s very important for us to keep Waineo, hopefully for the next two seasons.”